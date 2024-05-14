The Arizona State Land Department oversees an incredibly diverse range of State Trust lands—from deserts and grasslands to mountains and forests. To manage it all efficiently, the department’s employees rely on a vast array of tools, including computer-aided drafting (CAD) software for land mapping, geographic information system (GIS) applications, satellite imagery and a comprehensive suite of applications running on Oracle WebLogic Server, Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Database 11g. The organization also uses Oracle BI Publisher for business reporting.

These tools generate vast amounts of information, including very large and complex graphical datasets. The Arizona State Land Department must ensure that this data is managed effectively and made readily available to the employees who need it so that they can work productively.



The department relies on a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) to deliver these tools to employees. To ensure fast, reliable access to applications and information, it is essential for the department to guarantee the highest levels of availability and performance for the infrastructure underpinning its VDI environments.



Bill Reed, Chief Technology Officer at the Arizona State Land Department, states, “Providing our staff with best-in-class technology is paramount to us, as it is precisely through sophisticated software tools that the department carries out its daily activities, which ultimately support our state’s public education system.



“Our employees required higher levels of speed and performance, and easier, on-the-go access to enterprise applications, but the existing storage technology supporting the VDI environments was simply not up to the challenge. For example, slow response times meant that it was not feasible for us to provide mobile application access, which limited the work that employees were able to perform in the field, dulling productivity.



“Similarly, sluggish storage performance resulted in long boot times for virtual machines; it sometimes took up to 15 minutes for users to boot up a virtual machine, causing frustration across the organization.”

If the department wanted to empower its employees—from junior staff to land managers—with the tools to perform their tasks more productively and make smarter decisions for the beneficiaries of State Trust lands—especially public schools—it knew that a technology refresh was required.