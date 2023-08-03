Access to the latest climate data remains a significant challenge in climate science where environmental conditions change almost daily, making it difficult to detect and mitigate the impact of climate change on consumers, governments, investors and businesses.

The geospatial analytics capabilities within the IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite offer a store of geospatial temporal data used by an analytics engine for conducting complex and efficient queries to reveal relationships between layers of data.

The new Geospatial Foundation Model offers AI-driven geospatial solutions. Powered by NASA's Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 data, this remote-sensing spatial data helps to ensure precise asset damage verification and protection across vast terrains. The foundation model’s uniqueness lies in its adaptability, accuracy, self-supervised learning abilities and its reliance on a blend of high-resolution satellite imagery and LiDAR for predictive insights.