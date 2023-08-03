Home Asset management Environmental Intelligence Suite Geospatial AI
Detect and mitigate the impact of climate change on your enterprise using artificial intelligence and high-resolution satellite imagery
Accelerate climate adaptation and decision-making using geospatial analytics and IBM® Geospatial Foundation Model technology

Access to the latest climate data remains a significant challenge in climate science where environmental conditions change almost daily, making it difficult to detect and mitigate the impact of climate change on consumers, governments, investors and businesses.  

The geospatial analytics capabilities within the IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite offer a store of geospatial temporal data used by an analytics engine for conducting complex and efficient queries to reveal relationships between layers of data.    

The new Geospatial Foundation Model offers AI-driven geospatial solutions. Powered by NASA's Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 data, this remote-sensing spatial data helps to ensure precise asset damage verification and protection across vast terrains. The foundation model’s uniqueness lies in its adaptability, accuracy, self-supervised learning abilities and its reliance on a blend of high-resolution satellite imagery and LiDAR for predictive insights.
Introducing IBM Environmental Intelligence

IBM is proud to unveil a new platform, IBM Environmental Intelligence, designed to empower data scientists and application developers with environmental data sets.

Benefits The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite© integrates multidimensional geospatial data, weather records, and remote-sensing imagery into AI models for precise environmental insights and rapid disaster response. Leverage self-supervised learning

The Geospatial Foundation Model is pre-trained on an extensive portfolio of remote-sensing data, allowing you to direct your efforts towards fine-tuning and seamless inference. 

 Resource-efficient AI modeling

Effortlessly save time and resource allocation without compromising precision. Designed to achieve task-specific geospatial AI model creation, such as flood mapping and biomass estimation, with just half of the labeled data typically required.

 Seamless adaptability

Tailor and fine-tune models to align with specific business requirements. The IBM geospatial AI capabilities offer customized solutions that seamlessly adapt to a wide range of specific business use cases.
What you get

Ensure precision and adaptability in environmental analysis with the Geospatial Foundation Model capability used with advanced features leveraging NASA's robust Earth-satellite datasets in sophisticated self-training mechanisms. 
Streamlined data preparation Effortlessly access a catalogue of data layers, align public and private data, and create purpose-built geospatial-temporal views suited for thorough and intentional data analysis.
Ready-to-use geospatial inferences in partnership with NASA Unlock the potential of self-supervision on a diverse set of unlabeled data. Adapt the model for tasks including, but not limited to, carbon estimation, wildfire detection, flood monitoring, and land cover change analysis.
BETA: Above-ground biomass estimation APIs The Environmental Intelligence Suite offers comprehensive solutions for biomass and carbon sequestration. These include tree identification, baseline quantification, monitoring of historical and future trends and assessing regional potential for sequestration. The information is processed and can be accessed through a user-friendly dashboard or provided as raw data through an API for seamless integration with external platforms.
Optimized querying of multiple data sets Extract data at flexible space and time resolutions and use built-in, supplied or hybrid data sets for optimized and customizable querying.
Resources IBM and NASA open source largest geospatial AI foundation model on Hugging Face

Widening access to NASA earth science data can be used for geospatial intelligence and accelerate climate-related discoveries through spatial analysis.

Foundation models for addressing climate change

Hendrik Hamann, chief science officer for climate and sustainability at IBM Research, explains how foundation models can help us measure, mitigate and adapt to a changing climate.

A new AI model could help adapt to climate change using geospatial data

Built from IBM’s geospatial technology collaboration with NASA, the IBM® watsonx.ai™ model can help reveal our planet’s past and hint at its future.

 Geospatial data: The really big picture

Geospatial data plays a key role in protecting wildlife, creating a healthier planet and a more resilient economy.

 What is geospatial data?

Geospatial data can provide insights into relationships between variables and reveal patterns and trends.

 See more resources

Related features

APIs and developer solutions 

A robust catalog of cloud-based, industry-standard APIs provides accurate and precise hyperlocal weather data and imagery. 

 Custom climate adaptation solutions

A modeling framework and application builder enables you to customize climate adaptation solutions that fit your business needs.

 Monitoring services

Weather-decision technologies built with advanced analytics help you better predict how and when weather will affect your business.

 Climate risk insight

Gain climate intelligence with analysis tools such as hazard breakdown, MVaR, geographical data, and risk severity level to help safeguard your business assets.

Interested in learning more about how the Environmental Intelligence Suite can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence Suite demo.

