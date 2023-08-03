Access to the latest climate data remains a significant challenge in climate science where environmental conditions change almost daily, making it difficult to detect and mitigate the impact of climate change on consumers, governments, investors and businesses.
The geospatial analytics capabilities within the IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite offer a store of geospatial temporal data used by an analytics engine for conducting complex and efficient queries to reveal relationships between layers of data.
The new Geospatial Foundation Model offers AI-driven geospatial solutions. Powered by NASA's Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 data, this remote-sensing spatial data helps to ensure precise asset damage verification and protection across vast terrains. The foundation model’s uniqueness lies in its adaptability, accuracy, self-supervised learning abilities and its reliance on a blend of high-resolution satellite imagery and LiDAR for predictive insights.
IBM is proud to unveil a new platform, IBM Environmental Intelligence, designed to empower data scientists and application developers with environmental data sets.
The Geospatial Foundation Model is pre-trained on an extensive portfolio of remote-sensing data, allowing you to direct your efforts towards fine-tuning and seamless inference.
Effortlessly save time and resource allocation without compromising precision. Designed to achieve task-specific geospatial AI model creation, such as flood mapping and biomass estimation, with just half of the labeled data typically required.
Tailor and fine-tune models to align with specific business requirements. The IBM geospatial AI capabilities offer customized solutions that seamlessly adapt to a wide range of specific business use cases.
Ensure precision and adaptability in environmental analysis with the Geospatial Foundation Model capability used with advanced features leveraging NASA's robust Earth-satellite datasets in sophisticated self-training mechanisms.
Widening access to NASA earth science data can be used for geospatial intelligence and accelerate climate-related discoveries through spatial analysis.
Hendrik Hamann, chief science officer for climate and sustainability at IBM Research, explains how foundation models can help us measure, mitigate and adapt to a changing climate.
Built from IBM’s geospatial technology collaboration with NASA, the IBM® watsonx.ai™ model can help reveal our planet’s past and hint at its future.
Geospatial data plays a key role in protecting wildlife, creating a healthier planet and a more resilient economy.
Geospatial data can provide insights into relationships between variables and reveal patterns and trends.
A robust catalog of cloud-based, industry-standard APIs provides accurate and precise hyperlocal weather data and imagery.
A modeling framework and application builder enables you to customize climate adaptation solutions that fit your business needs.
Weather-decision technologies built with advanced analytics help you better predict how and when weather will affect your business.
Gain climate intelligence with analysis tools such as hazard breakdown, MVaR, geographical data, and risk severity level to help safeguard your business assets.
