What is a DPIA (Data Protection Impact Assessment)?

The EU takes GDPR and its related DPIA requirement seriously, meting out fines to organizations that fail to implement DPIAs or otherwise exhibit noncompliance.

In 2019, for instance, a high school in northern Sweden faced a fine—Sweden’s first—when it implemented a pilot to conduct roll call by using biometric facial recognition technology. It did so without conducting a DPIA. The school was ultimately fined EUR 19,000, though observers noted that the maximum fine could have totaled almost EUR 1 million.1 (Penalties under the GDPR reach up to EUR 20 million or 4% of a company’s annual global revenue—whichever is higher.)

One website tracks GDPR fines. As of April 2026, over 3,000 fines had been counted. Many of these fines specifically cite GDPR’s Article 35 (which concerns DPIAs) as a contributor to the fine. In one December 2025 example, a French firm was fined EUR 3.5 million, with an Article 35 infringement cited. The largest GDPR fine in history was issued to Meta by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission in 2023 for EUR 1.2 billion, though that case focused on data transfers, not impact assessments.

GDPR.eu offers guidance on how to properly conduct a DPIA, complete with a template. However, it should be noted that conducting a DPIA is often only the beginning of a thorough risk management process. Fines sometimes result when a DPIA identifies potential risks and vulnerabilities, but a lack of real mitigations renders the DPIA a mere exercise.

In the worst cases, a DPIA can serve as a paper trail proving a firm knew risks and did not adequately address them. At France Travail, the national employment agency, security measures spelled out in DPIAs were never put in place, leading to a major data breach. In January 2026, regulators fined France Travail EUR 5 million.2