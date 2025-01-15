CPU vs. GPU for machine learning

Featuring hundreds to thousands of processing cores, graphics processing units (GPUs) excel at the type of parallel processing and floating point calculations necessary for training machine learning models. However, in some types of AI models, CPUs can be capable—especially for lighter workloads.

Originally designed for graphics rendering, GPUs are often referred to as graphics cards. But these powerful processors are capable of so much more. High-speed computational power and advanced parallel processing capabilities have made GPUs highly desirable across industries such as robotics, high-performance computing (HPC), data centers and, especially, artificial intelligence.

While not as powerful as GPUs, central processing units (CPUs) are the most critical component of any computer system. Commonly considered “the brain of the computer,” CPUs handle all high-level computer management tasks, including managing GPUs (when present).

While most machine learning tasks do require more powerful processors to parse large datasets, many modern CPUs are sufficient for some smaller-scale machine learning applications. While GPUs are more popular for machine learning projects, increased demand can lead to increased costs. GPUs also require more energy than CPUs, adding to both energy costs and environmental impact.

When selecting a processor for a machine learning project, CPUs might be more cost-effective, although most moderately advanced AI projects benefit from the parallel processing of a GPU.