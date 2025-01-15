CPU vs. GPU for machine learning

8 minutes
Compared to general-purpose central processing units (CPUs), powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) are typically preferred for demanding artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL) and neural networks.
Featuring hundreds to thousands of processing cores, graphics processing units (GPUs) excel at the type of parallel processing and floating point calculations necessary for training machine learning models. However, in some types of AI models, CPUs can be capable—especially for lighter workloads.
Originally designed for graphics rendering, GPUs are often referred to as graphics cards. But these powerful processors are capable of so much more. High-speed computational power and advanced parallel processing capabilities have made GPUs highly desirable across industries such as robotics, high-performance computing (HPC), data centers and, especially, artificial intelligence.
While not as powerful as GPUs, central processing units (CPUs) are the most critical component of any computer system. Commonly considered “the brain of the computer,” CPUs handle all high-level computer management tasks, including managing GPUs (when present).
While most machine learning tasks do require more powerful processors to parse large datasets, many modern CPUs are sufficient for some smaller-scale machine learning applications. While GPUs are more popular for machine learning projects, increased demand can lead to increased costs. GPUs also require more energy than CPUs, adding to both energy costs and environmental impact.
When selecting a processor for a machine learning project, CPUs might be more cost-effective, although most moderately advanced AI projects benefit from the parallel processing of a GPU.
In computer science, machine learning (ML) is the study, practice and application of certain types of algorithms that enable computers to mimic the ways in which humans learn to perform tasks autonomously. Computers capable of machine learning can improve their performance accuracy over time through repetition as they are exposed to more data.
Machine learning algorithms can be broken down into three basic components: a decision process, an error function and a model optimization process.
Machine learning can be broken down into three main types depending on the types of algorithms employed and the scale of the data used. While the term deep learning is often used interchangeably with machine learning, deep learning is a subset of neural networks, and neural networks are a subset of machine learning.
All three terms can be considered subsets of artificial intelligence (AI), and all three terms can be referred to under the umbrella of machine learning; however, there are nuanced differences:
Recent advancements in AI technology have led to a proliferation of machine learning applications in industry and everyday life. Some common machine learning use cases include:
The main difference between CPUs and GPUs comes down to sequential versus parallel processing. CPUs are designed to process instructions and quickly solve problems sequentially. GPUs are designed for larger tasks that benefit from parallel computing. Because GPUs are better able to break down significant problems into smaller problems that can be solved simultaneously, GPUs can offer improved speed and efficiency in intensive machine learning applications.
CPUs are designed for general computing tasks such as basic calculations, media playback and web browsing. As the computer’s “brain,” they also handle all the behind-the-scenes processes and functions necessary for the smooth operation of the computer’s hardware and operating systems.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
GPUs were originally designed for rendering graphics, but since the introduction of the GPU programming platform CUDA by Nvidia in 2006, developers have found countless applications for these powerful processors. GPUs are used in addition to CPUs to add power to systems rendering high-quality video content or processing large and complex datasets.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
The differences between CPUs and GPUs come down to three key areas: architecture, processing speed and accessibility.
Both CPUs and GPUs are processing units. They are both capable of handling similar tasks, with varying degrees of performance based on the demands of a specific application. And while both can be thought of as singular units, they are each a collection of different components designed and arranged for different types of operations.
Predating GPUs, the CPU is the most important and fundamental part of any computer system, from laptops and smartphones to satellites and supercomputers. Acting like an invisible manager, CPUs read and interpret inputs and requests, issue instructions to carry out calculations and oversee all the operations of a computer system.
Despite being more powerful, GPUs are not used to replace CPUs. Instead, as a co-processor, GPUs are used to augment a computer system’s capabilities. In systems that use GPUs, the CPU still plays an important role in managing the GPUs tasks and all other processing tasks that, while not as resource-intensive, are still integral to the computer’s functions.
In large-scale data processing, using underpowered CPUs frequently creates frustrating bottlenecks. Existing at the intersection of computer science and data science, machine learning algorithms often rely on GPUs to speed up the massive dataset processing used for deep learning model training with reduced latency. That’s because even multi-core CPUs process data differently from GPUs.
Structurally, GPU cores typically number in the thousands, while most consumer-grade CPUs only contain one, two, four or six cores. Server-grade CPUs might contain hundreds or even thousands of cores, but the number of cores alone does not dictate performance.
Multi-core CPUs are better at multitasking than single-core CPUs, but they still process data sequentially. GPUs handle data differently, through a process known as parallel computing. Instead of processing tasks sequentially, GPUs break down problems into component parts and use their multitude of cores to work on different parts of a problem concurrently.
For demanding tasks such as achieving computer vision for AI systems or generative AI programs, parallel computing easily outperforms sequential processing.
GPUs, with their parallel processing capabilities, continue to be a critical component for AI projects. Within machine learning specifically, GPUs are used to speed up training times for machine learning applications and perform the kinds of tensor math and matrix multiplication ML systems require to make inferences and produce useful results.
Discover how a hybrid cloud infrastructure can power your AI strategy. Learn from IBM experts how to transform existing technology into an agile, AI-ready system, driving innovation and efficiency across your business operations.
Explore how hybrid cloud solutions can optimize your AI-driven business operations. Learn from case studies and featured solutions to see how companies are using IBM’s hybrid cloud to achieve greater efficiency, scalability and security.
Learn about the key differences between infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Explore how each cloud model provides varying levels of control, scalability and management to meet different business needs.
Discover the hidden costs of scaling generative AI and learn from experts how to make your AI investments more efficient and impactful.
Learn the fundamentals of IT management, including why it's critical for modern organizations and key features that ensure smooth, efficient operations across technology systems.
Discover a range of tutorials and resources to help you manage and support IT infrastructure, from server management to cloud integration, storage systems and network security.
Virtualize your storage environment and manage it efficiently across multiple platforms. IBM Storage Virtualization helps reduce complexity while optimizing resources.
Accelerate the impact of AI across the enterprise with a more intentional hybrid cloud.
Find the right cloud infrastructure solution for your business needs and scale resources on demand.
Transform your enterprise infrastructure with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI-ready solutions. Discover servers, storage and software designed to secure, scale and modernize your business or access expert insights to enhance your generative AI strategy.