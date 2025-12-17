What is contact center workforce optimization?

Unlike traditional workforce management approaches, which focus narrowly on scheduling and staffing, the modern contact center WFO encompasses a holistic view of agent performance. Increasingly, it integrates AI-powered tools that function to augment human agents in real-time. Ideally, the practice combines forecasting, scheduling, quality monitoring, performance management and workflow analytics into a unified framework driving continuous improvement across every aspect of customer interaction.

Contact centers rely on various AI-powered tools to optimize their processes. But how much value these implementations drive relies heavily on how they’re designed. For example, Gartner predicts AI-enabled sales orchestration will become standard by 2027. However, the firm also reports that 49% of sellers feel so overwhelmed by the number of technological tools at their disposal they say it’s impacting their quota attainment.

Efficient WFO streamlines processes with specific interventions based on how contact center managers work. This process provides simple contextual tools for workers across the customer journey—improving the employee experience while still cutting costs. For most call centers, a balanced approach is critical. Ensuring that automation handles routine tasks efficiently while freeing agents to deliver the empathetic, personalized service that builds lasting customer loyalty and drives business growth.