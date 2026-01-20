What is an API ecosystem?

An API gateway is a software layer that presents a single entry point for clients (such as web or mobile applications) to access multiple backend services, while simultaneously managing client/server interactions.

API gateways receive an API call, sometimes known as an API request, and route it to one or more backend services, depending on the nature of the request. The gateway then compiles the requested data and returns it to the client in a single response. Gateways enable clients to query multiple resources in a single call, rather than having to query several endpoints with several calls.

For example, an API gateway orchestrating services in a healthcare system might enable a user-facing application to pull data from multiple resources—such as a patient’s medical records, payment history and current scheduling—with a single API call.

API gateways also centralize other critical tasks, such as: