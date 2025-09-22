From hype to high-impact: How business leaders can realize ROI with AI agents

Artificial Intelligence Compute and servers IT automation
22 September 2025

 

 

Author

Robert Wilmot

Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, Canada

AI agents are no longer experimental—they’re operational. But for many executive leaders, the results have been underwhelming. According to the 2025 IBM Institute for Business Values C-suite Study, only 25% of AI initiatives have delivered the expected return on investment (ROI), and just 16% have scaled enterprise-wide. These numbers reveal a critical gap between ambition and execution.

The problem isn’t AI itself—it’s how it’s being deployed. Success with AI agents requires more than enthusiasm. It demands a structured, transparent and business-aligned approach that balances experimentation with governance, and cost savings with long-term growth.

So how can executives shift AI agents from pilot projects to real business value? By starting with the right mindset, grounding their strategies in cost-saving use cases, and architecting for scale and flexibility.

Start with cost and then scale with growth

One of the most common missteps executives make is starting with the wrong ROI lens. Many leaders aim for transformative, top-line growth from day one, but the most successful AI implementations often begin with cost savings.

Why? Because cost benefits are easier to measure, faster to realize and provide the foundational business case needed to scale.

For example, consider an industrial company managing millions of unstructured documents. By deploying AI agents to analyze this federated and dispersed data, they could reduce the manual workload of expensive analysts and improve decision-making.

This process has the potential to lower costs, enhance revenue and allow analysts to focus on higher value work. Or take a company that uses AI agents to automate its claims processing workflow. This company could achieve faster payouts, happier customers and the ability to scale without increasing headcount.

These examples aren’t moon shots. They are practical, ROI-driven use cases that build momentum for broader enterprise-wide transformation.

To help guide your AI strategy and ensure that you achieve the ROI you expect, here are four actionable steps to consider.

Step 1: Identify the right use case

Avoid the urge to “spray and pray” AI across the enterprise. Instead, start with clear, high-impact use cases. Look for these signals of AI readiness:

  • Well-defined repetitive or menial tasks (for example, data entry or claims processing)
  • Manual handoffs between systems and personas (for example, order-to-cash workflows)
  • Quality data availability to ground AI agents and measure against
  • Complex policy interpretation (for example, HR compliance or insurance eligibility)
  • High cost or inefficiency (for example, legacy code maintenance)

Start small, prove value and scale from there.

Step 2: Determine a baseline

If you don’t know your starting point, you can’t measure ROI. Yet, many organizations lack clear baselines for time, cost or quality. Before deploying AI agents, conduct a process decomposition exercise:

  • How long does this process currently take?
  • How much does it cost?
  • What are the pain points?

Use internal data or industry benchmarks (like those from IBM’s Institute for Business Value) to establish a clear “before” picture. This information is going to be critical when demonstrating ROI to stakeholders.

Step 3: Establish the right architecture

One often-overlooked decision in AI strategy is architectural. Many vendors are pushing proprietary AI agents tied to their platforms. But most enterprises run heterogeneous environments. Locking into a single vendor’s AI agent can limit flexibility and innovation.

Instead, consider an open orchestration layer that can sit above your existing systems and integrate with multiple AI agents. This approach:

  • Avoids vendor lock-in
  • Enables faster pivots as technology evolves
  • Supports enterprise-wide transparency and governance

In a fast-moving space, architectural agility is a competitive advantage.

Step 4: Measure ROI the right way

ROI from AI agents can be measured in three primary ways:

  1. Speed to outcome: How much faster can you complete a process?
  2. Cost to serve: How much cheaper is it to deliver the same outcome?
  3. New capabilities: What can you do now that you couldn’t do before?

The first two are easy to measure. The third—new capabilities—is harder to quantify but often the most transformative. For example, obtaining insights from decades-old documents or refactoring legacy code that no one dared to touch.

Don’t ignore these “net new” opportunities. Just be clear that they might require a different ROI lens—one focused on strategic value rather than immediate savings.

Act with urgency, not haste

The biggest misconception about agentic AI? That it’s either too hard or too easy to implement with great results.

The truth lies in the middle. AI agents are not a silver bullet nor a science project. They are a powerful tool—when used with purpose, structure and vision.

For executive leaders, the path forward is clear:

  • Start with cost savings
  • Build a strong foundation
  • Scale with confidence
  • And align AI with your business strategy every time

To learn more about how IBM can help you orchestrate and govern AI and AI agents across your business, visit IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®

Resources

Achieving ROI: AI Agents in Your Business

Join IBM for a webinar where we demonstrate how to find real ROI through agentic AI initiatives, with examples across industries, use cases, and even IBM’s own stories of success.
Scale your enterprise AI capabilities

Unlock 4 strategies to scale AI with a strong data foundation.
From AI projects to profits: How agentic AI can sustain financial returns

Learn how organizations are shifting from launching AI in disparate pilots to using it to drive transformation at the core.

How AI agents and assistants can benefit your organization

Dive into this comprehensive guide that breaks down key use cases, core capabilities, and step-by-step recommendations to help you choose the right solutions for your business.
Top strategic technology trends for 2025: Agentic AI

Download this Gartner® research to learn the potential opportunities and risks of agentic AI for IT leaders and how to prepare for this next wave of AI innovation.
AI in Action 2024

We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what's working, what's not and how you can get ahead.
The CEO's guide to generative AI

Learn how CEOs can balance the value generative AI can create against the investment it demands and the risks it introduces.
Introducing Agile AI: A Practical Guide

Learn an agile AI approach that enables organizations to innovate quickly and reduce the risk of failure.
Unlock the power of generative AI and ML

Learn how to incorporate generative AI, machine learning and foundation models into your business operations for improved performance.
Put AI to work: Driving ROI with gen AI

Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
The rise of generative AI and what it means for business

Learn about the history of AI and explore what the future holds for enterprises considering AI adoption.

How to thrive in this new era of AI with trust and confidence

Dive into the 3 critical elements of a strong AI strategy: creating a competitive edge, scaling AI across the business and advancing trustworthy AI.
Related solutions
IBM® watsonx.ai®

Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.

 Explore watsonx.ai
Artificial intelligence solutions

Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.

 Explore AI solutions
Artificial intelligence (AI) consulting and services

IBM Consulting AI services help reimagine how businesses work with AI for transformation.

 Explore AI services
Take the next step

Get one-stop access to capabilities that span the AI development lifecycle. Produce powerful AI solutions with user-friendly interfaces, workflows and access to industry-standard APIs and SDKs.

 Explore watsonx.ai Book a live demo