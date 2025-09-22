AI agents are no longer experimental—they’re operational. But for many executive leaders, the results have been underwhelming. According to the 2025 IBM Institute for Business Values C-suite Study, only 25% of AI initiatives have delivered the expected return on investment (ROI), and just 16% have scaled enterprise-wide. These numbers reveal a critical gap between ambition and execution.

The problem isn’t AI itself—it’s how it’s being deployed. Success with AI agents requires more than enthusiasm. It demands a structured, transparent and business-aligned approach that balances experimentation with governance, and cost savings with long-term growth.

So how can executives shift AI agents from pilot projects to real business value? By starting with the right mindset, grounding their strategies in cost-saving use cases, and architecting for scale and flexibility.