Modern Architecture and Modernising for the Future

At even the highest levels of the C-suite, the advantages of modernisation through digital transformation are clear. CEOs told IDG in the July survey that digital transformation initiatives were still their top priority for IT.

Modern digital solutions allow businesses to be agile and flexible. These solutions scale to fit each enterprise and its needs. Adopting the IBM hybrid cloud platform means organisations get access to top-tier digital offerings with established practices and expertise, while reducing the risk and cost involved in putting together internal solutions and infrastructure components from scratch.

Digital transformation will look different from business to business (and even within a single organisation’s operation). It will connect and impact different sectors of a business and often require a radical shift in not just the technology itself, but how employees view that technology. What will remain consistent, however, is the necessity plan to upgrade technologies to ensure your essential business systems remain current — and your company remains competitive.

“Digital transformation with a hybrid cloud approach elevates a company’s operations on multiple levels, including the ability to innovate faster, foster ecosystems, fortify security, drive business agility and advance flexibility,” says Chetan Krishnamurthy, IBM’s Asia Pacific CMO for Cloud and Cognitive Software and Security.

A hybrid cloud solution is what your company may need to stay steady on its path to digital transformation. Hybrid cloud is when IT infrastructure connects at least one public cloud and at least one private cloud, thus providing management and operational portability between the two. This gives a company a unified cloud infrastructure that can be accessed and managed from anywhere, securely.

“You get that innovation component going because you have the best of technologies to access in one platform,” Krishnamurthy says. “You bring the power of the ecosystem to you through skills, a variety of open technologies, workloads, industry expertise and so on. You have innovations and accelerations in terms of rapid application development, you get a strong layer of security and you determine what you want to do and where you want to do it.”

By bringing that all together under a hybrid cloud platform, companies can get to market faster, talk to their clients more effectively and create differentiated client experiences — all of which should translate to accelerated revenue and growth.

The IDG survey found IT decision-makers expect to invest more in big data and analytics, business process management and mobile devices over the next year. A recent study from the IBM Institute of Business Value found companies get two-and-a-half times the value from hybrid cloud compared to a single-cloud, single-vendor approach — with the hybrid option providing both flexibility and cost effectiveness.

IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions, including IBM Cloud Pak® offerings, run wherever Red Hat® OpenShift® runs and are optimised for productivity. This allows businesses to leverage the latest technologies on any cloud environment from anywhere in the world via a single control point.