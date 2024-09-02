Define a Business Outcome as the First Step in Modernizing an Application

Results of an IBM-commissioned Forrester study indicate that there is a continuous rise in use of both public and private cloud container platforms as well as virtual machines (VMs) [1]. Companies aim to gain competitive advantages and build lasting relationships with customers through digital experiences. Critical to their success is how these companies handle the challenges of complex digital transformations and cloud platforms.

As their teams implement a cloud native strategy for achieving the organization’s business objectives, these three challenges put constant pressure on DevOps and IT leaders:

Maintaining existing legacy systems, modernizing as needed. Modernizing, building and deploying applications with consistent security across different systems and platforms. Growing skilled development and operations teams capable of implementing resilient customer experiences with speed and agility.

Considering that pressure, the key to modernizing any application is to first define a clear, achievable business outcome. That means aligning all stakeholders across the business in a common understanding of what customers actually need now. With that clarity, it’s much easier to define what application experience the team minimally needs to create. Improving on an initial value delivered to customers demonstrates ongoing commitment.