When using open-source foundation models, AI governance is critical across the model lifecycle. Starting with a risk assessment, organizations must first decide whether the model is safe for use. What is considered safe for general purpose or individual use might not be suitable for enterprise use cases.

In the case of DeepSeek-R1, organizations might decide that self-hosting the model or running it through an AI studio product such as IBM® watsonx.ai™ is relatively secure. However, using the DeepSeek app might present data and security challenges. Many countries have banned the use of the DeepSeek app for this reason.

After models are approved, model validators can add them to a model inventory, which tracks model utilization and performance while also designating the use cases to which models could be applied. This collection of models allows AI developers to identify available models and for assurance, data and security teams to track where the models are being used.

AI factsheets capture model facts throughout the lifecycle and increase transparency about what is within the model and how it is being used. Factsheets demonstrate which foundation model was used, including prompt parameters, templates and evaluation.

There are concerns with the safety of some open-source models and the ease of prompt injection and jailbreaking to generate harmful output results. Observability and guardrails can monitor model health, accuracy and drift, and limit hate speech, profanity and other harmful content.