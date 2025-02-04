DeepSeek's rise prompts essential security dialogue

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is emerging as a competitive player in the generative AI space, but security experts are raising concerns about potential vulnerabilities in its platform.

A report from security firm Wiz first raised questions about DeepSeek's reliability, identifying a significant vulnerability. Upon disclosure of the vulnerability, DeepSeek “promptly secured the exposure,” according to Wiz. Though details remain limited, researchers also noted concerns about how the company manages user information. Further security testing conducted by a joint team from Cisco and the University of Pennsylvania found that DeepSeek-R1’s safety mechanisms struggled against specific adversarial prompts, with researchers able to bypass restrictions in multiple cases.

DeepSeek has also experienced service outages, further fueling discussions about the risks of relying on third-party AI services. While such issues are common for cloud-based AI providers, experts caution that any platform handling sensitive corporate data must demonstrate strong security measures.

"For privacy reasons, I would not recommend building on top of their cloud-hosted service offering," says Ruben Boonen, CNE Capability Development Lead with IBM X-Force Adversary Services. "There is a risk."