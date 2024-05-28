What is green building?

The green building movement can be traced back to the 1980s, when growing concerns about the destruction of the natural environment led to heightened awareness of built environments’ impacts. Accordingly, in 1987, the United Nations’ Brundtland Commission released a report on development and the environment. The Commission defined sustainable development as “meet[ing] the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”1

Organized efforts to encourage sustainable construction and better environmental performance of buildings soon followed. The 1990s saw the advent of multiple green building rating systems and evaluation methods.

1990

The Building Research Establishment in the United Kingdom launched the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM). BREEAM eventually served as the foundation for a Canada-based green building rating system, Green Globes, that today is also used in the United States.

1991

In the United States, the US Environmental Protection Agency introduced a program promoting energy efficiency for lighting in industrial and commercial buildings. This program was later integrated into the broader US ENERGY STAR program, promoting energy efficiency in appliances and buildings.

1993

A coalition of construction industry professionals formed the US Green Building Council. In 1998, the coalition released the first LEED certification system. Today, LEED ratings systems are widely used to evaluate not just American buildings but also structures around the world.

1995

Real estate developers in Hong Kong S.A.R. of the PRC joined together to create the Building Environmental Assessment Method (BEAM) Steering Committee. The group released its environmental assessment methods the following year.

Since the 1990s, other organizations have formed to promote green building practices, including GRESB (originally known as the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) and the World Green Building Council.

Green building standards and rating systems initially covered only new or commercial buildings but have expanded to evaluate existing buildings, residential buildings and communities.

Over the years, governments have also taken a more proactive role in encouraging green building, increasingly incorporating green building practices into building codes. As of 2022, some 80 countries had mandatory or voluntary building codes in place to promote better energy performance and energy-efficient buildings, according to the International Energy Agency.2