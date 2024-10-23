What Are IBM Cloud Paks?

Enterprise lines of business look towards digital transformation and business process automation to drive innovation and create value. To deliver results, IT organizations are improving operational efficiency and modernizing IT infrastructure through cloud computing models and modularized application architecture.

As a major catalyst driving this transformation, containers make application integration and modernization far easier by isolating pieces of software so they can run independently. Additionally, Kubernetes provides a powerful solution for container orchestration and management. That is why IBM has embraced containers and built its multicloud solutions around the Kubernetes open source project.

Renovating legacy applications to cloud-native and hybrid cloud architectures requires teams to integrate on-premises components with containerized solutions residing in multiple clouds from different vendors, service providers and cloud providers. The challenge this introduces is that each cloud vendor offers unique Kubernetes distributions, requiring teams to double — sometimes triple — the number of management resources needed.

In 2019, IBM acquired Red Hat Corporation and has standardized its Kubernetes offerings based on Red Hat® OpenShift®. By delivering enterprise software via containers on OpenShift Kubernetes, IBM customers can build applications on a common hybrid cloud architecture platform that can run anywhere.

While teams can successfully implement a hybrid cloud strategy with OpenShift, teams may need more than Kubernetes alone. As application ecosystems continue to grow in complexity, enterprises will need to transform at scale, which includes orchestrating their production topology, offering a ready-to-go development model based on open standards and providing management, enterprise-grade security and intrusion detection as well as efficient application and data governance.

Adapting to change quickly and being able to continuously optimize and predict future issues is essential for digital businesses to gain competitive advantage. Enterprises across all industries — from healthcare to finance to insurance — can benefit from the functionality of public clouds and private clouds combined with the agility that hybrid cloud provides.