Getting real on CRSD reporting: a live case study.
Illustration of Envizi CSRD

Ikano Group, a multinational conglomerate with businesses across multiple sectors, recently sheard their strategy in preparing for CSRD reporting in an insightful discussion, which is now available to you.

 What is the CSRD?

An up-to-date article on the “why”, the “what” and the “who” of CSRD reporting. If you are preparing to report, you must read this.

IBM Envizi ESG Reporting Frameworks for CSRD

IBM Envizi encompasses the ESRS framework as a managed framework and helps you report on the CSRD requirements with confidence. Have a look at how this works!

Tackling the challenges of the CSRD

Download this guide to learn from 400 sustainability executives and 350 net zero leaders how they address the sustainability disclosures mandated by the CSRD.

Guide to the EU CSRD

Downloadable eBook on the EU CSRD covering compliance, reporting requirements, key dates and more.

