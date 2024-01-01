IBM® Envizi™ ESG Data Management software automates the capture and consolidation of disparate and diverse ESG data into a single authoritative system of record for accurate GHG emissions calculations and reporting plus decarbonization tracking.
Experience this product tour to see how you can simplify your path to CSRD reporting
Download the excerpt
Save time and effort by consolidating all your qualitative and quantitative data in a single system of record to support confident ESG reporting, auditing and decision-making.
Maintain clean, accurate data by identifying gaps, applying validation rules and using accruals to fill in missing information. This keeps your reports complete and up to date, giving you the confidence to act on your data without worrying about quality issues.
Easily manage data as your organization and your reporting requirements evolve—create new reporting structures or tag data so you can slice and dice it in a multitude of ways to meet internal and external reporting requirements.
Simplify audits by providing auditors with direct access to a comprehensive set of audit reports that cover data changes, traceability from ESG metrics to source files and data, and transparency of unit conversions, factors and calculation methodologies.
Gain deeper insights and unlock opportunities to improve sustainability metrics by efficiently increasing the volume and scope of ESG data stored in Envizi through automated data capture from your internal systems and suppliers.
Build your own BI reports on top of Envizi’s comprehensive data model to meet your advanced analysis requirements. The data model can be exported on a daily schedule and integrated with your corporate reporting solution to further streamline analysis and decision-making.
Get a closer look at how IBM Envizi can help you build a robust ESG data foundation for confident decision-making and reporting.