Build a robust, auditable foundation of environmental, social and governance data
Get your data in order with ESG data management software

IBM® Envizi™ ESG Data Management software automates the capture and consolidation of disparate and diverse ESG data into a single authoritative system of record for accurate GHG emissions calculations and reporting plus decarbonization tracking.
Experience this product tour to see how you can simplify your path to CSRD reporting
Ranked a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Carbon Accounting and Management Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment

Features

Capture scattered ESG data in a single system of record Capture ESG data from various sources by using automation and workflow tools. Data automation includes file loading connectors and custom API integrations that can process data from external sources. Manual data can be entered in web forms and surveys coupled with workflow tools or by self-serve bulk loading templates.
Get support for multi-unit, multi-currency data Envizi normalizes your data, allowing you to capture diverse data types for aggregated reporting. Capture invoice-level data in native units and Envizi will apply calendar, unit and currency normalization automatically, delivering ESG metrics at location, group and organization levels to simplify your reporting needs.
Align your data with your unique reporting requirements Envizi's flexible data management functionality allows you to group ESG data across locations, portfolios and cost centers. Whether managing global operations or responding to organizational changes, you can tailor data to meet stakeholder needs and internal and external reporting requirements by creating varied reporting structures.
Upgrade ESG data completeness and quality Enhance data quality with tools that help you identify and replace missing data such as system-generated accruals, define validation rules, and set up alerts and automated reports on data anomalies, using AI to improve the accuracy of data categorization.
Use an audit-ready database Envizi is designed to support the audit process with full audit history for data changes with traceability from ESG metrics to source files and data, transparency of factors and calculation, and a variety of preconfigured audit reports to facilitate analysis for audit purposes.
Benefits

Save time and effort by consolidating all your qualitative and quantitative data in a single system of record to support confident ESG reporting, auditing and decision-making.

 Report with confidence

Maintain clean, accurate data by identifying gaps, applying validation rules and using accruals to fill in missing information. This keeps your reports complete and up to date, giving you the confidence to act on your data without worrying about quality issues.

 View your ESG data your way

Easily manage data as your organization and your reporting requirements evolve—create new reporting structures or tag data so you can slice and dice it in a multitude of ways to meet internal and external reporting requirements.

 Streamline the audit process

Simplify audits by providing auditors with direct access to a comprehensive set of audit reports that cover data changes, traceability from ESG metrics to source files and data, and transparency of unit conversions, factors and calculation methodologies.

 

 Unlock opportunities through data automation

Gain deeper insights and unlock opportunities to improve sustainability metrics by efficiently increasing the volume and scope of ESG data stored in Envizi through automated data capture from your internal systems and suppliers.

 Customize your analysis to suit your needs

Build your own BI reports on top of Envizi’s comprehensive data model to meet your advanced analysis requirements. The data model can be exported on a daily schedule and integrated with your corporate reporting solution to further streamline analysis and decision-making.

Case study

Downer: Integrated services
Downer standardizes and centralizes its ESG tracking efforts with automated reporting powered by the IBM Envizi ESG Suite

Get a closer look at how IBM Envizi can help you build a robust ESG data foundation for confident decision-making and reporting.

More ways to explore The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) explained Guide to ESG reporting frameworks The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) explained The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) explained