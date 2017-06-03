Explainer articles to support your ESG and sustainability knowledge journey.
ESG reporting is the disclosure of information about business operations in relation to environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas of the business.
ESG reporting frameworks are used by companies to publicly report detailed performance, opportunity and risk data related to ESG.
In this video we explain what ESG data is, what makes it so different from other data sets, and what to consider when you capture, manage and report on ESG data.
GHG accounting or carbon accounting is the process of quantifying the greenhouse gases produced directly or indirectly from a company, across Scopes 1, 2 and 3.
The point at which greenhouse gases going into the atmosphere are balanced by an equivalent amount removed from the atmosphere.
A method of climate change mitigation that reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as removing them from the atmosphere.
The European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive explained, including compliance, reporting requirements, key dates and more.
Selecting ESG frameworks for reporting and how each framework compares.
How to approach Scope 3 emissions calculations and reporting.
How to establish finance-grade data and best-practice for calculating emissions.
A look at how trailblazers across different industries have made an impact on their ESG reporting and performance using IBM® Envizi™.
Envizi assists the company with meeting changing stakeholder demands for sustainability information, particularly around proactively disclosing Scope 3 emissions.
Melbourne Water streamlines its sustainability reporting to create a single system of record for energy use and ESG performance.
A methodical approach to ESG data management and reporting helps GPT, a diversified property group, blaze a trail in sustainability.
By transforming its sustainability data capture and decarbonization strategy, Downer Group is able to quickly identify what is and isn’t working.
With an extensive portfolio of international manufacturing sites, Celestica has transformed its ESG data capture and reporting.
BanFast streamlines and accelerates sustainability reporting with IBM Envizi ESG Suite.
15.685 data types captured and tracked for CSRD reporting, thousands of man hours to be saved on managing reporting data.
These emissions represent the majority of an organization's total GHG emissions and requires companies to look outside of their direct physical footprint.
Detailed, visual metric coverage of different ESG frameworks.
A look into how to account for renewable energy purchases, how to approach Scope 3 emissions calculations and what a fourth scope of emissions could mean.
IBM Envizi is making this process more accessible with this latest release of Envizi in seven languages. Customers can now view the IBM Envizi ESG Suite interface in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese, and Japanese.
The new text classification capabilities are designed to help enable a leap forward in efficiency and accuracy by helping organizations automatically ingest, organize and manage the spend data required for emissions calculations and external disclosures.
Digital Realty is one of the largest global providers of cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions globally. It will use the IBM Envizi ESG Suite to collect, analyze and report on its ESG performance across its portfolio of 300+ data centers across 27 countries.