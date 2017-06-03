Home Asset management Envizi IBM Envizi ESG Suite resources
Explore the content library to fast track your sustainability journey.
Getting started with ESG

Explainer articles to support your ESG and sustainability knowledge journey.

 What is ESG Reporting?

ESG reporting is the disclosure of information about business operations in relation to environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas of the business.

 What are ESG reporting frameworks?

ESG reporting frameworks are used by companies to publicly report detailed performance, opportunity and risk data related to ESG.

 What is ESG data?

In this video we explain what ESG data is, what makes it so different from other data sets, and what to consider when you capture, manage and report on ESG data.

 What is carbon accounting?

GHG accounting or carbon accounting is the process of quantifying the greenhouse gases produced directly or indirectly from a company, across Scopes 1, 2 and 3.

 What is net zero?

The point at which greenhouse gases going into the atmosphere are balanced by an equivalent amount removed from the atmosphere.

 What is decarbonization?

A method of climate change mitigation that reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as removing them from the atmosphere.
Downloadable eBooks Guide to the EU CSRD

The European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive explained, including compliance, reporting requirements, key dates and more.

Guide to ESG Reporting Frameworks

Selecting ESG frameworks for reporting and how each framework compares.

 Guide to Scope 3 Emissions Reporting

How to approach Scope 3 emissions calculations and reporting.

 Guide to GHG Emissions Accounting

How to establish finance-grade data and best-practice for calculating emissions.

Articles on ESG regulations and reporting frameworks

Case studies

A look at how trailblazers across different industries have made an impact on their ESG reporting and performance using IBM® Envizi™.
Real estate investment trust

Envizi assists the company with meeting changing stakeholder demands for sustainability information, particularly around proactively disclosing Scope 3 emissions.

 Water infrastructure

Melbourne Water streamlines its sustainability reporting to create a single system of record for energy use and ESG performance.

 Commercial real estate

A methodical approach to ESG data management and reporting helps GPT, a diversified property group, blaze a trail in sustainability.

 Integrated services

By transforming its sustainability data capture and decarbonization strategy, Downer Group is able to quickly identify what is and isn’t working.

 Manufacturing

With an extensive portfolio of international manufacturing sites, Celestica has transformed its ESG data capture and reporting.

Commercial real estate

BanFast streamlines and accelerates sustainability reporting with IBM Envizi ESG Suite.

 Multinational conglomerate

15.685 data types captured and tracked for CSRD reporting, thousands of man hours to be saved on managing reporting data.
Demo videos

Announcements IBM Envizi now available in seven languages

IBM Envizi is making this process more accessible with this latest release of Envizi in seven languages. Customers can now view the IBM Envizi ESG Suite interface in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese, and Japanese.

NLP (natural language processing) capabilities integrated into IBM Envizi's Scope 3 offering

The new text classification capabilities are designed to help enable a leap forward in efficiency and accuracy by helping organizations automatically ingest, organize and manage the spend data required for emissions calculations and external disclosures.

 IBM Envizi selected by Digital Realty for ESG reporting

Digital Realty is one of the largest global providers of cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions globally. It will use the IBM Envizi ESG Suite to collect, analyze and report on its ESG performance across its portfolio of 300+ data centers across 27 countries.
