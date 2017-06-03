Learn Article What is ESG Reporting? ESG reporting is the disclosure of information about business operations in relation to environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas of the business.

Learn Article What are ESG reporting frameworks? ESG reporting frameworks are used by companies to publicly report detailed performance, opportunity and risk data related to ESG.

Video What is ESG data? In this video we explain what ESG data is, what makes it so different from other data sets, and what to consider when you capture, manage and report on ESG data.

Learn Article What is carbon accounting? GHG accounting or carbon accounting is the process of quantifying the greenhouse gases produced directly or indirectly from a company, across Scopes 1, 2 and 3.

Learn Article What is net zero? The point at which greenhouse gases going into the atmosphere are balanced by an equivalent amount removed from the atmosphere.