Capture building footprint and utility data, calculate ratings and benchmark and track building performance in one place
Simplify data collection and reporting across your property portfolio

IBM® Envizi™: Building Ratings + Benchmarks reporting software allows you to capture, analyze and track building footprint metrics across your entire property portfolio.

It also features dedicated API connectors and algorithms, so you can report directly into the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) and ENERGY STAR® frameworks and get indicative ratings from National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS).

 
Module features
GRESB reporting API As an official GRESB Data Partner, Envizi captures, tags and reports on GRESB performance indicators directly via API to the GRESB Portal in a format compatible with the framework.
ENERGY STAR® integration Integrate directly with the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager to receive official ENERGY STAR scores and track current and historical performance trends.
Built-in NABERS algorithm Calculate indicative NABERS Office, Energy and Water ratings to the decimal using the built-in NABERS algorithm for easy and accessible portfolio-level reporting.
Benefits Streamline data collection

Capture building performance data systematically throughout the year and store it in a centralized location to support your building and portfolio ratings.

 Save time and effort

Reporting tools allow you to send data directly to individual frameworks without needing to manipulate data in spreadsheets outside of the Envizi platform.

 Increase ratings potential

Track indicative building ratings performance against targets on a monthly basis to provide actionable insights for making improvements that bolster ratings.
Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.

