IBM® Envizi™: Building Ratings + Benchmarks reporting software allows you to capture, analyze and track building footprint metrics across your entire property portfolio.
It also features dedicated API connectors and algorithms, so you can report directly into the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) and ENERGY STAR® frameworks and get indicative ratings from National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS).
Capture building performance data systematically throughout the year and store it in a centralized location to support your building and portfolio ratings.
Reporting tools allow you to send data directly to individual frameworks without needing to manipulate data in spreadsheets outside of the Envizi platform.
Track indicative building ratings performance against targets on a monthly basis to provide actionable insights for making improvements that bolster ratings.