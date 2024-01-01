IBM Consulting® is establishing and extending its strategic partnerships with global leaders in artificial intelligence (AI). These collaborations are focused on:
By using validated integrations of existing technology investments, businesses can enhance their commercial applications with AI-powered features. Partnering with IBM Consulting offers an opportunity to extend these capabilities even further.
These initiatives are shaping a future that's not only smarter and more efficient but also filled with endless possibilities. In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, IBM Consulting stands as a trusted partner, guiding businesses towards a future defined by growth, innovation, and success.
IBM and Adobe work together to unite strategy, data, technology and design, helping clients deliver trusted, personalized customer experiences at scale.
We can help speed your design, migration and operation on AWS Cloud regardless of your industry segment.
IBM and Celonis accelerate the path to digital transformation with data migration support and rapid, data-driven process insights that enable enterprise clients to reimagine operating models.
Accelerate growth, efficiency and innovation by using multicloud strategies for application development and management.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) supports legacy workloads while delivering modern cloud development tools.
Elevate your cybersecurity with IBM and Palo Alto Networks, joining forces to deliver fully integrated, open, end-to-end security solutions to enterprises.
We help Salesforce customers use Agentforce to get more value out of their enterprise technology investments.
We provide custom SAP S/4HANA roadmaps that lower costs, increase agility and improve results.
We are committed to connecting people, functions and systems to deliver great experiences that accelerate client business outcomes and digital transformation using ServiceNow as the 'Platform of Platforms'.
We help you apply the power of cloud and AI technologies to your Workday implementation to transform finance and HR.