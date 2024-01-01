Home Consulting Consulting partners IBM Consulting strategic partners
Empowering business transformation by harnessing AI-driven strategic partnerships for bold global innovation and growth
Collaborative innovation while building trust

IBM Consulting® is establishing and extending its strategic partnerships with global leaders in artificial intelligence (AI). These collaborations are focused on:

  • Accelerating AI-driven innovation, propelling businesses into the future.
  • Minimizing transformational costs and risks, ensuring a smooth adaptation to the digital era.
  • Discovering untapped business opportunities, enabling enterprises to reach their full potential.

By using validated integrations of existing technology investments, businesses can enhance their commercial applications with AI-powered features. Partnering with IBM Consulting offers an opportunity to extend these capabilities even further.

These initiatives are shaping a future that's not only smarter and more efficient but also filled with endless possibilities. In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, IBM Consulting stands as a trusted partner, guiding businesses towards a future defined by growth, innovation, and success.
Strategic partnerships Adobe

IBM and Adobe work together to unite strategy, data, technology and design, helping clients deliver trusted, personalized customer experiences at scale.

 Explore our Adobe partnership AWS Cloud services

We can help speed your design, migration and operation on AWS Cloud regardless of your industry segment.

 Explore our AWS partnership Celonis

IBM and Celonis accelerate the path to digital transformation with data migration support and rapid, data-driven process insights that enable enterprise clients to reimagine operating models.

 Explore our partnership with Celonis Microsoft Azure migration

Accelerate growth, efficiency and innovation by using multicloud strategies for application development and management.

 Explore our Microsoft partnership Oracle app solutions

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) supports legacy workloads while delivering modern cloud development tools.

 Explore our Oracle partnership Palo Alto

Elevate your cybersecurity with IBM and Palo Alto Networks,  joining forces to deliver fully integrated, open, end-to-end security solutions to enterprises.

 Explore our Palo Alto partnership Salesforce experiences

We help Salesforce customers use Agentforce to get more value out of their enterprise technology investments.

 Explore our Salesforce partnership Efficient SAP migration

We provide custom SAP S/4HANA roadmaps that lower costs, increase agility and improve results.

 Explore our SAP partnership ServiceNow

We are committed to connecting people, functions and systems to deliver great experiences that accelerate client business outcomes and digital transformation using ServiceNow as the 'Platform of Platforms'.

 Explore our ServiceNow partnership Workday transformations

We help you apply the power of cloud and AI technologies to your Workday implementation to transform finance and HR.

 Explore our Workday partnership
