For over a decade, IBM and ServiceNow have led innovation and enterprise transformation across IT, Employee, and Customer domains. Our global strategic partnership combines the breadth of IBM industry expertise with our leading technology solutions to accelerate your time to value, enhance operational transparency, and ensure trust and proper governance in your automation journey.. By implementing ServiceNow in your enterprise as the "Platform of Platforms," we enable a unified system of interaction that drives workflow automation across all siloed systems, benefiting both customers and employees alike. Additionally, we leverage our IBM Garage methodology to help de-risk transformation while quickly scaling impact through its collaborative, value obsessed engagement model. IBM Garage aligns work to your biggest drivers of value, transparently tracks that value as it’s realized in each stage of a program, and scales the new ways of working by bringing together the best of enterprise design thinking, agile development, and DevSecOps practices, accelerated by generative AI tools from IBM and our partners.
ServiceNow and IBM collaborate to accelerate the impact of generative AI across the enterprise.
IBM is one of six esteemed Global Elite Partners with solution architect and implementation teams lead by certified master architects, and certified technical architects. We maintain thousands of implementation certifications and accreditations across all ServiceNow solutions, and are the only Global Elite partner who is also a Gen AI Technology Partner to ServiceNow. IBM is also among ServiceNow’s top clients, with enterprise wide adoption of the ITSM, ITOM, ITAM, CSM, SecOps, GRC workflows and FSM products.
A communications company in the US reduced its time to notify by 89% and its resolution time by 45%.
A global sustainable energy company gained a 219% ROI in 14 months and reduced fulfillment time by 50%.
A large healthcare company reduced time to hire tickets by 50% and contact center call volumes by 70%.
Scale services quickly, deliver them more efficiently, and reduce any complexities with a single-platform approach to order management from ServiceNow and IBM.
Unleash automated business functionality with IBM ERP Modernization. Together, IBM, ServiceNow and Celonis convert process inefficiencies into modern user experiences that unlock a new level of ERP impact.
Deliver intentional, modern user experiences with a single platform from ServiceNow and IBM that unifies policy, data and AI to transform cultures, drive efficiency and create talent mobility across the enterprise.
Scale your order management to take on modern opportunities such as 5G and IoT. Create new value streams, accelerate new products to market and provide augmented customer experience with IBM Telco Order Management.
IBM ERP Modernization leverages the power of Celonis to mine the digital footprints of enterprise processes, gather relevant insights for incremental value, and subsequently enable ServiceNow Creator Workflows to digitize and create delightful experiences.
Shop fast and spend smart. Deliver a streamlined buying experience by digitizing your processes to empower employees with self-service, unlock productivity with intelligent procurement workflows, and optimize spend with an integrated value chain.
Deliver resilient services that increase productivity and create amazing experiences wherever your employees work, with a Modernized ITSM solution.
Track, evaluate and manage software licenses, compliance and optimization with the SAMaaS offering from IBM.
Create greater value from your initiatives and enable change faster across the enterprise. Plan, prioritize and track work aligned to business objectives through IBM CIO Command Center—a control tower for all CIOs.
Increase visibility surrounding cloud costs, and make trade-offs to optimize spending through the FinOps with Now solution that yields significant cost savings without compromising service delivery.
Predict issues before they occur, prevent impact to end users, and automate remediation and resolution with the IBM Watson® and ServiceNow AIOPs solution.
Provide a single point of entry for all employee services and processes, and integrate your systems into a single personalized destination for managers and employees.
Help employees and managers navigate complex cross-departmental journeys and the “moments that matter” with intelligent workflows for employee onboarding, offboarding, and other lifecycle events.
Improve productivity by streamlining the employee service experience with a unified employee experience portal and intelligent workflows powered by the NOW Platform.
Connect the entire organization, transform operations and empower employees to quickly, transparently and proactively address customer needs.
Seamlessly embed enterprise risk management and corporate compliance into digital experiences and workflows with the Integrated Risk Management offering from IBM.
Chart your transformation journey with an iterative Creator Garage offering that powers ideation, accelerates build and facilitates scaling of innovative ServiceNow solutions.
Realize the value from ServiceNow investments with rigorous processes, resources and tools, and carve out better adoption based on business needs and elevated experience.
Gain greater visibility into enterprise assets and business services to optimize digital experiences and workflows. Golden CMDB allows enterprises to lay the foundation for sustainable, risk-informed and resilient business and technology operations.
Augment the platform capabilities and infuse continual service management in your ServiceNow workflows. The offering leverages a COE-based construct to manage customers’ ServiceNow instance.
Outsource the responsibility for maintaining and anticipating the need for all ServiceNow workflows, including the licenses to improve operations and cut expenses.
Enable a thorough assessment of your Enterprise Platform configuration, processes and upgrade readiness.
Providence St. Joseph Health transitions from siloed HR subsystems to an integrated, intelligent, intuitive HR portal—replacing outdated processes and adopting best practices.
Lumen delivers orchestrated experiences that its customers recognize across multiple sites with the Telecom Order Management Solution from IBM and ServiceNow.
ServiceNow solutions help digitize and unify organizations so they can find smarter, faster and better ways to make workflows operate. This enables employees and customers to be more connected, innovative and agile.
IBM and ServiceNow help you orchestrate your entire technology ecosystem with a “platform of platforms” vision that helps maximize your investments and business outcomes, and drives innovation across IT, HR, finance and supply chain.
Build a fool-proof roadmap to the future backed by realistic and proven solutions through the iterative co-creation IBM Garage™ methodology with a constant feedback loop.
Advance your cloud strategy by aligning the IBM hybrid cloud approach with ServiceNow’s cloud management tools and intelligent workflows.
Unlock productivity and efficiency and elevate customer and citizen experiences by uniting IBM technology with ServiceNow platform’s customer, employee and technology workflows.
Infuse AI and automation into talent management processes with predictive, agile and automated Employee Workflows from the Now Platform.
IBM and ServiceNow bring together the right people and technologies.
Draw on deep industry and domain expertise that only comes from experiences, to transform your business.
Orchestrate your entire technology ecosystem with a platforms vision the maximizes your investments.
Thought leadership and skills across technology, customer, employee and creater workflows accelerate delivery of out-of-the-box ServiceNow solutions.
