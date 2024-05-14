With many years of experience in the industry, PROMOS offers a broad range of SAP software for its property clients, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP ERP® and SAP Fiori®, running on IBM Power Systems with IBM Storage. The company also offers a custom-developed mobile app running on the easysquare mobile (link resides outside of ibm.com) platform, that connects tenants to property companies and suppliers.

The PROMOS team realized that its existing IT infrastructure, consisting of 28 systems, would struggle to handle expanded services and greater workloads, and would be costly to extend and support. PROMOS looked to simplify its IT landscape, increase capacity and performance, and create a system with the flexibility to handle application modernization through the deployment of exponential technologies.

PROMOS decided to consolidate and upgrade its private cloud infrastructure by moving to two IBM Power System E980 and two IBM Power System E950 servers, with IBM PowerVM® and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications (link resides outside of ibm.com), to run key SAP S/4HANA and SAP HANA applications for its clients.

“We have relied on IBM Power Systems with IBM Storage to support operations for many years,” says Volker Schulz. “IBM technology provides us with a solid foundation for our managed SAP services and enables us to meet demanding SLAs for our clients. For us, IBM Power System stands for reliability, scalability and security. IBM Power Systems in combination with IBM Storage gives us the flexibility and resiliency to support our clients in any situation.”

PROMOS’ decision to move to the new IBM POWER9 processor-based servers was supported by its long-term technology partner, PROFI (link resides outside of ibm.com) “We have worked with IBM Platinum Business Partner PROFI for more than 15 years,” says Volker Schulz. “While we certainly have a lot of knowledge in-house, we rely on PROFI for strategic and operational advice. PROFI has been very supportive, helping us with sizing and configuration of our new systems, and validating the business case. PROFI also set up the Capacity on Demand agreements, enabling us to dynamically activate and pay for resources exactly and only as needed, a central feature of the solution’s cost-efficiency.”

PROFI also helped PROMOS implement a fully virtualized storage solution based on IBM Spectrum® Virtualize software with IBM FlashSystem® storage. PROMOS also relies on the modern data protection capabilities within IBM Spectrum Protect to back up mission-critical data and recover systems rapidly in the event of unplanned downtime, offering essential business protection.

Volker Schulz adds, “IBM Power Systems enterprise servers have proven to be a highly reliable, future-forward infrastructure. The ability to run both IBM AIX and the Linux operating system within a single server using IBM’s advanced virtualization technology gives us the flexibility we need to respond to client requirements rapidly, without compromising performance and stability.”