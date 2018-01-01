Finance and Accounting (FAO) Business Process Outsourcing
Unlock productivity and value by using gen AI, data and automation to reimagine your finance operation and drive growth.
Gartner ranks IBM an FAO leader
Businesswoman carrying smartphone and laptop, with contemporary corporate buildings in the background

Join us at Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2024

IBM is a premier sponsor at the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2024, Sept 11-12 in London, UK. 

Learn more
Reimagine your finance and accounting operations with gen AI

Unlock the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize your financial organization. Our AI-First Business Process Operations (BPO) solutions combine advanced industry resources and intelligent workflows to:

  • Unlock insights and drive smart decisions with AI-powered data analysis
  • Streamline and modernize financial processes with automated workflows
  • Gain real-time visibility and control with integrated platform insights

By embracing AI-First BPO, you gain a trusted partner to help you reinvent and reimagine your end-to-end finance and accounting experiences. Our AI-driven solutions work closely with you to architect intelligent processes that unlock your financial organization's full potential and drive business success.
Get future-ready with AI-first finance operations AI-First Business Operations
IBM positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting BPO Gartner has recognized IBM as a Leader based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. IBM has a digital business model, and client framework that accelerates growth and benefits for its BPO clients. Learn what makes it possible
Capabilities that drive innovation 

As a leader in finance and accounting, IBM boasts a vast network of over 30,000 professionals, a robust partner ecosystem and a center of excellence featuring 12,000+ AI experts. This collective expertise enables us to orchestrate value for clients through transformation, insights and technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). 

Using AI-powered digital assistants, we're already transforming and augmenting essential finance workstreams such as source-to-pay, order-to-cash and record-to-report. This accelerates AI-driven finance orchestration and empowers finance teams to focus on high-value work without the need for deep knowledge of business process applications.

 Payables BPO: AI-driven source-to-pay solutions

Modernize processes from invoice to pay with an outcomes-based business process outsourcing.

 Learn more Bill to cash BPO: Intelligent workflows for core business applications

Bill to Cash BPO is a digital platform that helps businesses streamline their sales and billing processes, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.

 Explore now Record to report: Optimizing and reducing risk

Using AI and RPA can modernize the record-to-report process, cut costs, boost productivity, and deliver valuable insight.

 Learn more
Co-create with IBM Garage ™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Global business services enabled by technology and driven with an AI-first mindset is going to be one of the greatest transformation stories for the history books. Joanne Wright SVP Transformation and Operations, IBM
Strategic partners Microsoft

IBM Consulting helps clients tailor their Microsoft Cloud journey, leveraging AI, Red Hat OpenShift, and Cloud Accelerator to drive business success.

 Explore our Microsoft services Salesforce

We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry expertise, human-centered design capabilities, and data insights to deliver impact.

 Explore our Salesforce services SAP

IBM Consulting® and SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (BPC) provide a unified, end-to-end solution for financial planning, budgeting, forecasting and consolidation

 Explore SAP partnership Read the Insights on SAP report Oracle

Through a partnership of 36 years, IBM and Oracle offer solutions that enable finance teams to lead digital transformation, support automation, become true business partners and improve agility across organizational boundaries.

 Learn about our services for Oracle Workday

Apply the power of cloud and AI technologies to your Workday implementation, harnessing their combined potential to revolutionize finance and HR professional services, enhance productivity, and drive business growth.

 Explore our Workday services Celonis

IBM and Celonis have infused data-led intelligence and predictability with digital process twins. These visualize and deliver data-driven process insights, enabling enterprise clients to reimagine operating models.

 Read about our partnership with Celonis

Insights

Get the best of IBM in your inbox. Select from our collection of curated newsletters that deliver thought-provoking insights on emerging trends.
Subscribe now
GBS Organizations of the future are growth enablers and resource wells for innovation Read the HFS report
GenAI for finance

The CEO’s Guide to Generative AI: Finance

Strategic finance leader

How finance transformation through AI propels business value
AI’s quantified impact on finance

How finance leaders use AI for improvements in process quality, cost, and efficiency.
AI Academy

Learn the essentials of generative Ai and its implications for business
Comprehensive Guide

Unlock the power of generative AI
Use Cases

Generative AI use cases for the enterprise
Related solutions Business process outsourcing services

IBM's modern approach to business process operations starts with an experiential co-creation approach that helps clients reimagine operational workflows infusing them with automation and AI.

 Finance transformation services

We have helped transform the Finance & Accounting Business Process Outsourcing related processes of over 100,000 finance practitioners in over 80 countries. Learn how we can better equip your finance teams through our transformation efforts.

 Modern talent & HR outsourcing

Our HR and Talent BPO services combine deep process and technology expertise to help you create the essential AI-driven HR processes that result in better end-to-end experiences while reducing operational costs.
Subscribe to our monthly newsletters

Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.

 Subscribe now Know more Contact our team

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

 Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world. 

Register now