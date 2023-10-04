What is PyTorch?

PyTorch supports a wide variety of neural network architectures, from simple linear regression algorithms to complex convolutional neural networks and generative transformer models used for tasks like computer vision and natural language processing (NLP). Built on the widely understood Python programming language and offering extensive libraries of pre-configured (and even pre-trained) models, PyTorch allows data scientists to build and run sophisticated deep learning networks while minimizing the time and labor spent on code and mathematical structure.

PyTorch also allows data scientists to run and test portions of code in real time, rather than wait for the entire code to be implemented—which, for large deep learning models, can take a very long time. This makes PyTorch an excellent platform for rapid prototyping, and also greatly expedites the debugging process.

Originally developed by Facebook AI Research (now Meta), PyTorch was made open source in 2017 and has been under the stewardship of the PyTorch Foundation (which is part of the larger Linux Foundation) since 2022. The foundation serves a neutral space for the deep learning community to collaborate on further development of the PyTorch ecosystem.

In 2023, IBM became a premier member of the PyTorch Foundation, having already collaborated on two major projects: enabling more efficient training of flexible AI foundation models with billions of parameters and making checkpointing for AI training considerably more cost effective. IBM’s watsonx platform utilizes PyTorch to provide an enterprise-grade software stack for artificial intelligence foundation models, from end-to-end training to fine-tuning of models.