What is Kubernetes networking?

The name Kubernetes originates from Greek, meaning helmsman or pilot. Based on Borg, Google’s internal container orchestration platform, Kubernetes was introduced to the public as an open source tool in 2014.



That same year, Google donated Kubernetes to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (link resides outside ibm.com), the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud-native computing. Since then, Kubernetes has become the most widely used container orchestration tool for running container-based workloads worldwide.

Kubernetes—also referred to as k8s or kube—was explicitly designed to automate the management of containers—the standard unit of software that packages up code and all its dependencies. The orchestration tool is highly valued for running quickly and reliably in any infrastructure environment, whether on-premises, private cloud, public cloud or hybrid cloud.

Unlike virtual machines (VMs) that virtualize physical hardware, containers virtualize the operating system, such as Linux® or Windows. Each container holds just the application’s libraries and dependencies. Because containers share the same operating system kernel as the host, they are considered lightweight, fast and portable.

Kubernetes and its ecosystem of services, support and tools have become the foundation for modern cloud infrastructure and application modernization. All major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, IBM® and Red Hat®, integrate Kubernetes within their cloud platforms to enhance Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) capabilities.