They stole… what? Identifying exfiltrated data: Part 1

So what options are there to capture and retain this critical information? The first approach is proactive. Organizations can address the visibility around object specific access by implementing a Windows audit policy, which is covered in this Microsoft article. This policy will enable audit logs and store them on the local machine, just like other Windows event logs. If a centralized logging solution is in place, which is a critical security control, these additional audit logs end up at the same location.

However, this additional verbosity will require a lot more storage. Based on the average time to detect a compromise and the time to identify and acquire the required log files, it is important to ensure log retention remains at a minimum of 90 days. If retention is defined by using storage limitations, that capacity needs to be greatly increased to ensure that object specific audit policies do not reduce the retention times of already existing logs.

Another proactive approach is the use of security tools such as data leak prevention (DLP) solutions or some endpoint detection and response (EDR) products. These solutions are capable of logging and also alerting or blocking suspicious file-related activity.

Cloud solutions such as Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive already have very detailed logs. These logs cover actions like view, edit, copy, move and download. What happens with the visibility, particularly once a threat actor downloads the files to a local device to stage them for exfiltration? A cloud solution such as OneDrive does not record this; endpoint-based object specific visibility is often still needed.

Based on numerous IBM X-Force Incident Response (IR) investigations, this level of visibility rarely exists in organizations that have yet not experienced large-scale data exfiltration incidents. There are several reasons for this, but the most likely factor is a lack of awareness. Many organizations do not realize that this visibility does not exist by default.

Given the importance of this information, the corresponding logs should be recorded in any operating system. Investigators often end up in a situations where they can see everything a threat actor did, recorded within many different evidence sources, yet are unable to determine what files were in a significant batch of uploaded data. Performance overheads may be the main reason this logging is not enabled by default in many operating systems.

Another reason for the visibility gap is the cost associated with storing significantly larger volumes of log data. However, it is important to weigh any perceived cost savings against the risk of not knowing what data was taken from the organization. This can force the difficult, and often costly, assumption that all accessible data was exfiltrated.