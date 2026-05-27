They stole… what? Identifying exfiltrated data: Part 2

What exactly is this $MFT file? The $MFT file is the core database of the New Technology File System (NTFS). While its full implementation is beyond the scope of this article, simply put, it is a single large database with metadata of every file on disk. It links the filename to the creation and modification times on disk, permissions, the physical location of the file on disk and many other pieces of information.

Given the files with the names listed in the search results no longer exist on disk, why do corresponding entries still appear in the $MFT file? Again, the answer lies in how data is deleted. When a file is deleted, the entry in the $MFT database for that file is marked as available for reuse. If the copy of the $MFT, or preferably the entire disk image containing it, is captured in a timely manner, it can still contain orphaned MFT entries for recently deleted files. Along with providing a list of file names, it can include both file creation and deletion times. This is invaluable information to obtain when trying to piece together which data was exfiltrated and when the activity occurred.

The screenshots below show the output of $MFT Browser, a free tool developed by Costas K. (Kakos2000). Through many hours of processing, the tool carves out these orphaned MFT entries and presents them in a easily viewable format. Although dependent on the scenario, this technique can yield significant results. For example, out of the 5,000 files in the test setup, about 2000 filenames and their associated timestamps were still recoverable from the MFT. However, due to the deletion of the original files and their parent directory structures, reconstructing full file paths may be difficult and in some cases, impossible.