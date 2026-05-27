They stole… what? Identifying exfiltrated data: Part 3

One of the main challenges with memory forensics is timing. Forensic analysis of memory contents is not always fruitful because it is often too late to obtain a useful memory dump. Memory contents are volatile, meaning the contents are gone forever when the device is switched off. In practice, everyday device users who encounter a suspicious system often shut it down immediately. This action unintentionally eliminates the opportunity to collect valuable memory evidence.

Another challenge centers around how long artifacts remain in memory. While a device is switched on, a system will reuse parts of its limited memory. This means that the longer it takes to obtain a memory dump, the more likely it is that important artifacts are overwritten.

Despite these challenges, memory remains an exceptionally valuable source of information. Many artifacts exist in memory that cannot be recovered from disk. For example, some malware is nearly impossible to identify when it is found on disk. This is due to the use of encryption, but in order to run, it will likely need to decrypt itself at some point. That means the decrypted malware could often be extracted from memory. In addition, command histories, clipboard entries and even passwords may persist in memory after a threat actor has used a device. For all of these reasons, the key is to acquire the memory dump as soon as possible.