What is virtual memory?

Regarding data, pages serve as the coin of the realm and function like the basic medium of exchange. In terms of virtual memory management, the modules it enlists are pages, the smallest unit of data. Pages are contiguous (adjoined) blocks of virtual address space.

Pages come in one fixed size, generally. Originally, pages weighed in uniformly at 4 KB and this size has traditionally been the industry standard. Lately, more modern systems are employing a considerably larger fixed size, including sizes up to 2 MB or 1 GB or even larger.

In virtual memory, most pages are either 4 KB or 8 KB, depending on the architecture followed. Microsoft Windows, Linux and Apple’s macOS are all built around a 4-KB page size. UNIX virtual memory page size is structured according to each system’s particular hardware architecture as either a 32-bit or 64-bit system. (UNIX systems usually devote 3 GB to 4 GB to each executed process.)

Within a particular OS, all pages will usually conform to one page size. The exception to this rule involves dynamic partitioning, which serves up memory in various sizes, based on particular demand. Having pages identically sized makes it easier for an OS to successfully manage them all in concert.

Also, due to their matching size, it’s easier for the OS to prevent external fragmentation, which takes place when pockets of unused memory take root between allocated memory blocks. The result: too little available memory to allocate in a single, useful chunk.

By using pages, an OS can map out the logical memory of a process, essentially translating it for non-contiguous physical memory in the form of page frames. Page frames are blocks of physical memory (RAM) that an OS uses as a type of container for memory pages. The size of the page frame matches that of the page itself, be that 4 KB or some greater size.

A CPU creates virtual memory addresses, which act as a memory location reference that will be used by the software processes running on that OS. Programmers employ page tables to track and manage page frames and to serve as the primary data structure. A page table entry is used to link a virtual address to a physical address within the OS.

A virtual page number (VPN) uses the first 20 bits of a virtual address to serve as an identifier for the virtual address space within that computer process’s virtual memory space. The page number identifies the page so the memory management unit (MMU) can retrieve it from a physical memory frame or from disk.

Meanwhile, the remaining part of the address serves as the page offset, which specifies the exact physical location of that page within the OS, right down to the locations of individual bytes.