Legacy code migration: What it is, why it matters and how to do it right

For most of the history of software development, legacy code migration was an almost entirely manual process. This shift is starting to change with the use of artificial intelligence and its broader applications.

Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are being applied to migration work in ways that genuinely compress timelines. They do this work not by replacing human judgment, but by taking on the parts of the process that were previously expensive groundwork. They accelerate progress by handling this foundational work. They accelerate progress by handling this foundational work, allowing engineers to focus on the decisions that truly require expertise.

The impact shows up first in code analysis. LLMs can read through a legacy codebase and produce plain-language summaries of what modules do, how data flows between components and where the core business logic lives. For organizations migrating COBOL applications whose original developers retired years ago, this capability can cut the discovery phase from months to weeks.

Code translation follows naturally. AI-powered tools can convert source code from one language to another, such as an AI-driven conversion from COBOL to Java, or an outdated framework to a cloud-native equivalent. Outputs are not always production‑ready and human review remains essential. Even so, the volume that a team can process increases substantially.

AI agents are taking this progress further. Rather than responding to prompts, agentic systems can work through a migration task across multiple steps, analyzing legacy code, generating translations, writing unit tests, running them and flagging failures for human review. Early results suggest the agents handle well-defined, repetitive work reliably; they still need oversight when business rules are ambiguous or code patterns fall outside their training.

The limitations are real and worth acknowledging. AI models can struggle with deeply entangled business logic, produce translations that are syntactically correct but behaviorally wrong and will not automatically resolve the security vulnerabilities present in the legacy system. The quality of the output depends heavily on how well the workflow around the tool is structured.

The teams getting the best results treat AI as a force multiplier for automation. They use it to accelerate mechanical work such as code analysis, translation and test generation, while keeping experienced engineers close to the decisions that carry the most risk. Used that way, AI makes legacy code migration not just faster, but more thorough.