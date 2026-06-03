Financial forecasting is the process of predicting a business’s future financial outcomes by using available information and analytical techniques.
It helps organizations anticipate future revenues, expenses, cash flow, profitability, capital needs and other measures of financial performance. Forecasts might cover a short-term time frame, such as the next month or quarter, or a longer period of several years.
Financial forecasting is closely related to financial planning, financial modeling and financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Businesses use financial forecasting to support budgeting, business planning, strategic planning, investor communication, valuation and operational decision-making.
Various methods and models are used in forecasting:
Financial forecasting is used by large corporations and small organizations alike. A retailer might use sales forecasting to plan inventory. A manufacturer might forecast supply needs. A public company might forecast earnings and profitability for investors and other stakeholders.
Qualitative and quantitative methods can be used together to develop the most accurate forecasts possible to support informed business decisions.
Financial forecasting is important because organizations regularly have to make financial decisions before knowing the actual results. Hiring, pricing, fundraising, production, inventory and other operational issues all depend on assumptions about the company’s future.
The methods and models used will matter because different business questions require different approaches. A company with stable past performance might use a growth rate based on historical data. A startup with limited sales data might use a driver-based model that estimates customers, conversion rates, pricing and churn. A company facing changing market conditions, supply disruptions or cost fluctuations might need scenario analysis rather than a single forecast.
Technology is also changing the financial forecasting process. Artificial intelligence (AI) and other forecasting tools can help finance teams automate data collection, identify anomalies, compare scenarios and update forecasts based on real-time data. However, forecast accuracy still depends on data quality and expert interpretation.
Real-world cases show why forecasting is not just a technical exercise. For example, in May 2026, Reuters reported that Walmart kept conservative annual sales and profit forecasts even after strong quarterly results, citing fuel prices and consumer stress.
The company’s e-commerce sales rose 26%, while higher fuel costs reduced operating income by USD 175 million. That represents a case of a company that uses forecasting not only to predict performance, but also to manage investor expectations under uncertainty.
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There are various types of financial forecasting that decision-makers can consider for their organization’s needs. Key financial forecasting models and methods include:
Straight-line forecasting estimates future outcomes by extending a historical trend in financial data and other variables. If revenue has grown at a stable annual rate, a company might use that growth rate as a baseline for projecting future performance.
This type of financial forecasting uses historical data, past performance and basic financial metrics. It is typically best for stable businesses with reliable historical data and limited volatility. It might be less effective when market conditions change quickly.
How it can be used in different industries:
Example: A business increases revenue by 7% per year for 5 years. Its finance team creates a straight-line forecast by applying a 7% growth rate to next year’s revenue, then adjusting for expected client losses, new contracts, pricing changes and planned costs.
A moving average forecast smooths short-term fluctuations by averaging results over a specific period.
This form of quantitative forecasting is often used for short-term sales forecasting, inventory planning and demand forecasting.
How it can be used in different industries:
Example: A grocery store uses a four-week moving average to forecast weekly demand for milk, bread and eggs. This approach reduces the effect of one unusually busy or slow week while still reflecting actual sales patterns.
Driver-based forecasting estimates financial outcomes by identifying the operational factors that cause financial results to change.
Instead of forecasting revenue as a single number, it breaks revenue into drivers such as price, volume, retention or average order value. It is useful when an organization wants to understand what causes changes in financial performance.
How it can be used in different industries:
Example: A subscription software company forecasts revenue with the formula: new customers × conversion rate × subscription price, adjusted for churn and upgrades. The company then uses the model to estimate cash flow and profitability under different growth assumptions.
Regression analysis estimates the relationship between one or more independent variables and a dependent variable.
In simple linear regression, one independent variable is used to forecast an outcome. In multiple linear regression, several independent variables are used. It is useful when a company has enough data to examine relationships between variables.
How it can be used in different industries:
Example: A hotel chain uses multiple linear regressions to forecast room revenue. Independent variables include price, local event schedules, weather and historical occupancy. The dependent variable would be projected room revenue.
Time series forecasting identifies patterns like trend, seasonality, cycles and fluctuations. It might use historical sales data, financial statements, stock prices or external economic indicators.
These models are often used for demand planning, market analysis, estimating financial performance and cash flow forecasting.
How it can be used in different industries:
Example: A retailer uses time series forecasting to predict holiday sales. The model relies on historical data from prior seasons, current sales data, promotions, weather and market trends to forecast an outcome.
Scenario analysis creates different scenarios and shows how financial outcomes might change if market conditions, pricing, demand or supply chain conditions differ from expectations.
It is useful when there are numerous uncertainties. They are is often used for strategic decisions and risk management.
How they can be used in different industries:
Example: An airline wants to prepare three scenarios for the coming year. The base case assumes stable fuel prices and moderate passenger demand. The downside case assumes higher fuel prices and weaker business travel. The upside case assumes strong leisure demand and lower fuel costs. The model might estimate future revenues, cash flow, profitability, liabilities and financing needs for each case.
Top-down forecasting starts with a broad market estimate and then narrows it to the company level. It is useful when a company has limited internal data, such as a startup entering a new market.
How it can be used in different industries:
Example: A startup developing software for independent clinics estimates the total number of clinics in a target market, the percentage likely to buy the product and the average annual contract value. This method creates a top-down estimate of future revenues.
Bottom-up forecasting starts with detailed operating assumptions and builds toward a total forecast. It might use customer-level, product-level or store-level assumptions.
This type of forecasting helps when an organization has detailed operational data or wants a forecast grounded in specific business activities.
How it can be used in different industries:
Example: A clothing retailer with 20 stores wants to forecast next month’s sales. Instead of assuming total sales will grow by 5%, it asks each store manager to estimate demand by product category. The company then combines the store-level forecasts to create a broader, company-wide sales forecast.
Qualitative forecasting uses expert judgment, market research, interviews, surveys and questionnaires rather than relying only on historical or numerical data.
The Delphi method is a structured qualitative forecasting technique in which experts respond to questionnaires over multiple rounds. Their responses are summarized and shared anonymously, allowing participants to revise their views. This approach is useful in new markets or when future outcomes depend on uncertain variables.
How it can be used in different industries:
Example: A healthcare company considering a new digital-care product might ask physicians, insurers, patients and policy experts to estimate adoption barriers. Those expert responses might shape the revenue forecast and strategic planning for the new product.
A three-statement financial model links income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements.
A pro forma model projects what those financial statements might look like in the future under defined assumptions. This type of model shows how various financial factors interact and helps assess a company’s financial position and overall financial outlook.
How it can be used in different industries:
Example: A manufacturer is considering a new factory. Before committing, it creates a pro forma three-statement model for the next five years. The model projects expected revenue, cost of goods sold, depreciation, debt, capital expenditures, taxes, cash flow, assets, liabilities and financing needs.
It is a three-statement model because it links the income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement. It is also pro forma because it projects what the company’s financial statements could look like in the future if the factory investment happens.
Cash flow forecasting estimates how much cash a business expects to receive and spend over a specific time frame. It might include customer and supplier payments, payroll, rent and other sources.
This type of forecasting is especially important for startups, small businesses, seasonal businesses and organizations with large working-capital needs.
How it can be used in different industries:
Example: A construction company has three large projects underway. It expects to earn revenue from each project, but the payments will arrive at different times. It creates a cash flow forecast for expected cash in and out for the upcoming months.
The forecast shows that the company will be profitable overall but faces a temporary cash shortfall in one of the months. With this information, the company can make better decisions about whether to delay equipment purchases, use lines of credit or take other steps.
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