It helps organizations anticipate future revenues, expenses, cash flow, profitability, capital needs and other measures of financial performance. Forecasts might cover a short-term time frame, such as the next month or quarter, or a longer period of several years.

Financial forecasting is closely related to financial planning, financial modeling and financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Businesses use financial forecasting to support budgeting, business planning, strategic planning, investor communication, valuation and operational decision-making.

Various methods and models are used in forecasting:

Methods are analytical approaches used to estimate the future. Examples include trend analysis, straight-line forecasting, moving average analysis, regression analysis, quantitative forecasting, qualitative forecasting, the Delphi method, scenario analysis and top-down and bottom-up forecasting.

are analytical approaches used to estimate the future. Examples include trend analysis, straight-line forecasting, moving average analysis, regression analysis, quantitative forecasting, qualitative forecasting, the Delphi method, scenario analysis and top-down and bottom-up forecasting. Models are structured tools that apply the methods. They might be built in Excel spreadsheets, financial planning software, an enterprise FP&A platform or an AI-powered forecasting system. They typically connect income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements. These models calculate financial metrics or compare different scenarios.

Financial forecasting is used by large corporations and small organizations alike. A retailer might use sales forecasting to plan inventory. A manufacturer might forecast supply needs. A public company might forecast earnings and profitability for investors and other stakeholders.

Qualitative and quantitative methods can be used together to develop the most accurate forecasts possible to support informed business decisions.