Next, let’s estimate all anticipated cash payments.

Operating expenses made up of recurring costs such as salaries and wages, rent, utilities, insurance, marketing expenses and administrative costs should be recorded in the forecast. Some expenses can be fixed (for example, rent), while others can vary in cost, such as raw materials that scale with production.

Consider accounts payable by projecting when payments to suppliers will be made based on average payment terms. The average time taken to pay invoices can help in forecasting when cash will be disbursed for purchases.

For our tutorial forecast, let’s calculate “cash paid to suppliers and employees” similarly to our cash from customers by taking the average of the most recent three months. November and December in the prior year had a positive amount (cash inflow) instead of a negative amount. This change can be due to a supplier rebate or cash refund on faulty or damaged goods.

As the forecasting analyst for this organization, it is important to know the details of why there was an inflow of cash and for how long the cash inflow is expected.

Other potential cash outflows include principal and interest loan payments for loans, lines of credit or other debt obligations. We can forecast interest paid to remain USD 14,500 for January as it has for every month in the prior year.

For our New York organization, we will estimate capital expenditures to be USD 100,000 like the previous January. If sales continue to grow as they did in the previous year, there might be plans for more capital expenditures. These investments can include machinery, vehicles or property to help the business continue to grow. If so, those expenditures should be calculated here.