What is DNS lookup?

Today, the Domain Name System (DNS)—often called the internet’s phonebook—along with DNS lookup helps users navigate the internet without having to remember long, complex IP addresses of individual sites.

Since its invention more than 40 years ago, DNS lookup has become one of the most reliable processes on the internet, enabling many core functionalities like browsing, email and mobile applications.

When a user enters the domain name of a site into their web browser, DNS translates the site into its IP address and the user is immediately taken there. This process is known as forward DNS lookup. The reverse is also possible through a process called reverse DNS lookup that converts IP addresses into their domain name, or hostname.

Today, DNS lookup use cases are expanding alongside newer technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing, which are causing the number of devices connected to the internet to rise dramatically. According to a recent report, the number of IoT devices like smart thermostats and wearable fitness trackers reached 17 billion this year, and the number of mobile phones surpassed 8 billion connections.1