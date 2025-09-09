What is DNS lookup?

8 minutes
DNS lookup, also known as DNS protocol, is the process of translating human-readable domain names (for example, google.com, IBM.com) into IP addresses. The unique numerical labels given to computers connected through a network like the internet.
Today, the Domain Name System (DNS)—often called the internet’s phonebook—along with DNS lookup helps users navigate the internet without having to remember long, complex IP addresses of individual sites.
Since its invention more than 40 years ago, DNS lookup has become one of the most reliable processes on the internet, enabling many core functionalities like browsing, email and mobile applications.
When a user enters the domain name of a site into their web browser, DNS translates the site into its IP address and the user is immediately taken there. This process is known as forward DNS lookup. The reverse is also possible through a process called reverse DNS lookup that converts IP addresses into their domain name, or hostname.
Today, DNS lookup use cases are expanding alongside newer technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing, which are causing the number of devices connected to the internet to rise dramatically. According to a recent report, the number of IoT devices like smart thermostats and wearable fitness trackers reached 17 billion this year, and the number of mobile phones surpassed 8 billion connections.1
DNS lookup is typically broken down into three steps:
Here’s a closer look at each step and how it enables the technology to function.
DNS lookup begins with a user making a simple request for a webpage. This request is done by entering a domain name into a web browser, a process known as a DNS query.
When the user types the address of the site they want to visit into the web browser, the query is forwarded to the user’s internet service provider (ISP) by a DNS forwarder—a server on the local network that the user is accessing. The DNS forwarder gathers DNS queries from other users and servers on the network and forwards them to off-site domains that are outside the network.
DNS query resolution begins with a DNS resolver, or recursive DNS server, a type of DNS server designed to translate readable domain names into IP addresses through communication with other DNS servers. First, the DNS resolver checks its local cache, which is its stored memory on a local network.
If the correct IP address for the site the user has entered is stored—or cached— there, the process stops. However, if the corresponding IP address isn’t located in the local cache, the DNS resolver must proceed to the next step.
If the IP address for the domain a user has entered isn’t cached locally, the DNS resolver contacts a series of name servers in hierarchical order. This type of server stores IP addresses and their corresponding domain names.
First, it contacts root name servers, a directory that stores a list of top-level domain names (TLDs) on the World Wide Web that end in .com, .org and .net, as well as the ones that end in country-codes like .uk or .ca.
If the searched domain isn’t listed in the root name server directory, the DNS resolver next checks a directory of TLD name server. Here it can find information about the authoritative name server, a type of server that stores definitive DNS records—sets of instructions used to connect domain names with internet protocol (IP) addresses. Examples of definitive DNS records include canonical names (CNAMES) and mail exchange server (MX server) records.
DNS response delivery involves the DNS resolver delivering the correct IP address for the domain a user has requested back to the user’s device. The response can come either from the local cache or from an authoritative name server following a recursive search.
It can all appear deceptively simple to the user. The process is typically accomplished in milliseconds, giving the user a fast, seamless browsing experience.
Once considered a simple tool that translated domain names into IP addresses, DNS lookup has become an essential part of modern IT infrastructure. Here’s a closer look at its benefits.
Through the conversion of numeric web addresses into easily recognizable human-readable domain names like facebook.com or nytimes.com, DNS lookup makes the internet easy for anyone with a connection to use.
DNS lookup’s hierarchical server structure makes it highly scalable, ensuring that billions of users can reach the domains and subdomains they’re searching for in milliseconds.
DNS lookup, more specifically its DNS caching ability, allows results from previous lookups to be stored locally. It also reduces network latency and enables the reuse of the results of previously run queries. DNS records can be easily updated without users changing their online browsing habits. For example, if a site needs to be updated to a new server, its "A record" can be changed without interrupting the user’s browsing experience.
DNS lookup supports many advanced web browsing security features. These features include SPF and DMARC records for spoofing prevention, CAA records that help enforce policies and TXT records that add an extra layer of security validation under certain circumstances.
Specialized DNS resolution tools like ns lookup and dig give IT managers deeper insights into how to resolve issues and diagnose DNS propagation delays. These delays refer to lags in the amount of time that it takes for servers to change to a DNS record.
While DNS lookup might have once seemed like a background function of the internet, it has since evolved to keep up with new technologies like cloud computing, IoT and artificial intelligence (AI). This evolution kept it is as relevant today as it was when it first appeared.
For example, consider the IT department of a multinational organization that operates across numerous countries and territories. DNS lookup enables it to easily and securely add subdomains to its site as its business grows.
Each subdomain can be managed within the DNS with its own unique record, even if it is just a translation of a site from another language. This method allows a single domain (for example, IBM.com) to be divided into separate, smaller sections that can be individually managed in the territories where their content is relevant.
Security issues and the rise of cybercrime are other areas where DNS lookup has had to evolve, driving many recent DNS innovations. It includes the transition to IPv6 and the development of DMARC, a policy that makes sending and receiving emails safer. According to a recent report, 1 in every 174 DNS queries is malicious, a significant increase from the previous year when only 1 in every 1,000 queries was a threat.2
Despite its rich history and promising future with new technologies, DNS lookup isn’t without its challenges. Here are some of the areas where it struggles:
DNS lookup tools have become fundamental to the infrastructure of most modern enterprises, enabling employees and users to safely access the internet and underpinning many core applications. Here are five of its most compelling use cases at the enterprise level.
Even with the rise of workplace productivity apps like Asana and Slack, email remains a core communication and collaboration technology for most organizations. DNS lookup enables the use of mail exchange records (MX records), a type of DNS record that ensures email traffic reaches the correct email servers and that email sources are validated.
Today’s most successful cloud services, such as AWS, Google Docs and Salesforce, depend on APIs and DNS to be effective. DNS records like CNAME records and SRV records enable enterprises to map APIs to resources, ensuring they can be secured and easily scaled to support different cloud environments.
Load balancing, distributing network traffic among multiple servers to ensure app availability, relies on DNS lookup and the configuration of DNS records across multiple DNS servers. If a critical piece of infrastructure like a data center or network fails, load balancing allows traffic to be rerouted to avoid disruption.
As the internet has grown, complying with different data laws across multiple territories has become a challenge for global enterprises. DNS queries and authoritative DNS logs give organizations a comprehensive compliance trail for audits so they can swiftly identify areas for improvement and avoid costly penalties for violations.
DNS resolution is fundamental to the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing, networks of physical devices that process data closer to the source rather than in a data center. DNS resolution connects central servers that are critical to IoT and edge environments, reducing latency and creating stronger user experiences for smart appliances and other edge devices.
IBM NS1 Connect is a fully managed cloud service for enterprise DNS, DHCP, IP address management and application traffic steering.
Cloud networking solutions from IBM provide high-performing connectivity to power your apps and business.
Consolidate datacenter support with IBM Technology Lifecycle Services for cloud networking and more.
Strengthen your network resilience with IBM NS1 Connect. Start with a free developer account to explore managed DNS solutions or schedule a live demo to see how our platform can optimize your network's performance and reliability.
