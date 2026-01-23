What is agentic commerce?

Agentic commerce is part of the next phase of integrating generative AI (gen AI) into commerce. A 2026 IBM Institute for Business Value study found that 45% of consumers already use AI for part of the buying journey.

The use spans from interpreting reviews to hunting for deals, indicating that consumer habits are shifting toward AI-shaped purchasing decisions. Other research suggests that agentic commerce could generate between USD 3 trillion and 5 trillion globally by 2030.1

The current wave is being shaped by gen AI advances and tooling ecosystems—from OpenAI models used inside assistants to retail integrations that increasingly touch marketplaces like Amazon.

Earlier generations of retail AI—such as recommendation engines or chatbots—were reactive and required step-by-step human prompting. Modern agentic AI agents differ in three ways:

Autonomy : They can act without constant user inputs, following predefined frameworks and guardrails.

: They can act without constant user inputs, following predefined frameworks and guardrails. Reasoning : They adapt recommendations and actions based on evolving conditions, such as price changes or stock depletion.

: They adapt recommendations and actions based on evolving conditions, such as price changes or stock depletion. Interoperability: They integrate into many AI platforms and workflows through open APIs and open source connectors, enabling automation across multiple systems.

While earlier commerce AI was limited to responding to queries and making static product suggestions, today’s agents can operate as shopping assistants, shopping agents or merchant agents. They can be embedded into applications like ChatGPT, Gemini or Perplexity. Through natural language interaction, they match query intent to structured product data and manage payments and other tasks across e-commerce platforms and physical retail systems.

These shopping agents don’t just recommend a pair of shoes; they navigate e-commerce platforms, compare the price across multiple retailers, apply coupons and complete purchases by using pre-authorized agentic payments methods.

As agentic commerce continues to evolve, so too will consumer behaviors and expectations. Today, customers are used to going to a specific site or platform to seek out particular products or services. But agentic commerce blurs those lines and makes those same products and services accessible for purchase through other means.

For example, a consumer might need to reorder a household item, book a hotel or renew a subscription. In a traditional model, they would visit one or more websites to complete these tasks. With agentic commerce, they can instead ask an AI agent to help. The agent completes the transaction through a conversational interface or a connected service. The user does not need to visit the retailer’s website or app.

Adoption is also accelerating for both businesses and consumers. Many startups now offer deployable components for agent orchestration, evaluation and governance. These components are often built on open source frameworks for easier use.