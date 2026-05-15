What is accounting automation?

Manual accounting processes, including data entry, transaction identification, tax form creation and payroll administration, among many other time-consuming accounting tasks, present significant room for improvement in both efficiency and efficacy. Humans are both liable to make mistakes when doing these sorts of repetitive tasks, and human ingenuity is wasted on tasks that don’t call for it.

Technologies including agentic artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent data processing are key drivers of automation in the accounting field. Integrating automation into accounting workflows can save time, labor, and money while reducing human error and fraud risk, generating automatic audit trails, and scaling more easily with the business.

These technologies are not perfect, and might present challenges from AI hallucination to staff resistance to vendor lock-in. But accounting departments are increasingly instituting AI and automation into their workflows. Accounting Age reports that 46% of accountants surveyed use AI every single day.