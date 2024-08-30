Five ways to use RPA in finance

When getting started with RPA technology, many finance leaders look for tasks that are the most prone to human error, cause the greatest workflow bottlenecks or create inefficiencies that lead to poor customer service and employee engagement.

Here are five areas to consider using an RPA platform, powered by AI and ML, to transform your financial institution.

1. Drive sustainable growth

The competition for banks and financial services firms is fierce, particularly in a world of low interest rates and costly digital transformation initiatives. One way to increase revenue is by identifying cross-selling opportunities for new financial planning products. Enter RPA.

With an RPA implementation, your financial institution can have customer behavior data automatically sent to specific people in the organization. ML models help group customers into categories based on their behavior, so the most appealing products or services can be recommended to them. For example, banks know which customers might be most interested in opening a new line of credit.

2. Boost operational efficiency

RPA technology drives down operational costs by automating the transaction-heavy, manually intensive tasks that require reconciliation. Digital workers can retrieve and compile data from multiple back-office systems, reconcile amounts (say, for invoice payments or billed amounts) and take action to resolve breaks in real-time. For example, using natural language processing, digital workers can analyze the text that comes in with invoices and automatically route issues to the correct team.

3. Revitalize the customer experience

Today’s consumers have more options than ever for financial services, and they have high expectations for personalized services, fast processing times and responsive support. RPA tools can improve all aspects of the customer experience, from initial onboarding to account updates. New customers can open new accounts and apply for additional products in minutes with automated Know Your Customer (KYC) validation.

RPA also helps notify stakeholders about specific events, such as customer complaints about a new mobile banking feature. With ML, data about similar past complaints can be filtered to predict the most impactful improvement opportunities.

4. Fight financial crime

To help detect and prevent fraud, financial institutions need the right cybersecurity technology for due-diligence checks, sanctions screening and transaction monitoring and investigation. RPA improves the speed and accuracy of fraud detection. First, RPA bots confirm whether data adheres to federal anti-money laundering (AML) guidelines. ML helps by analyzing variances to infer why they may have happened and to flag any instances of potential fraud.

5. Manage regulatory compliance

To limit the risks of regulatory fines and reputational damage, financial institutions can use RPA to strengthen governance of financial processes. RPA helps consolidate data from specific systems or documents to reduce the manual business processes involved with compliance reporting. ML goes further by deciding what data an auditor might need to review, finding it and storing it in a convenient location for faster decision-making.