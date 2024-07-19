5G technology isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution that can enable digital transformation at the touch of a button. There are three kinds of 5G, each with its own specific use cases and capabilities, that business leaders need to understand.
5G wireless is broken down into three types—low, mid and high band—named for the spectrum of radio frequencies they support.
All major North American carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and Google (and most carriers worldwide) offer all three bands. Before we get into the capabilities each band offers, let’s take a closer look at 5G technology itself, how it works and why enterprises everywhere are interested in its potential.
5G, or fifth-generation mobile technology, is a new specification for wireless networks developed in 2018 by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3DPP) to guide the development of devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets and more, that are designed to run on 5G networks.
Like previous wireless technology standards, such as 3G, 4G and 4G LTE, 5G sends and receives data on radio waves. However, due to improvements in latency and bandwidth, 5G networks are capable of much faster upload and download speeds. Some 5G networks’ download speeds can reach as high as 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) making them ideal for new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT).
As use cases for 5G increase, so does demand for networks that can support the devices that run on it. In North America alone, more than 200 million homes currently have access to 5G connection speeds (link resides outside ibm.com) with that number expected to double within the next four years.
Like other kinds of wireless networks, 5G technology operates on a geographical area of coverage that is divided up into “cells.” Within each cell, a device like a 5G phone, PC or IoT sensor can connect to the internet via radio waves. This same method of establishing connections was used in previous generations of wireless networks, but with 5G, technological improvements have enabled much faster speeds.
The 5G NR (New Radio) standard for cellular networks established by 3DPP in 2018 defines the next generation of radio access technology (RAT) specifications for all 5G mobile networks. Critically, the new RAT released in 2018 opens the 5G spectrum above 6 GHz—frequency bands that were previously not used by cellular devices.
Another key development of the 5G rollout in 2018 was the addition of network slicing. 5G offers telecom providers the ability to deploy independent virtual networks in addition to public networks using the same 5G infrastructure. This feature, unique to 5G, gives users more functionality when working remotely while still enabling a high level of security.
5G-enabled enterprises can create fully private networks with personalization and security features that allow for more control and mobility for their employees across a broad range of use cases.
5G has been praised for its transformative potential across a number of industries, largely due to the higher frequencies it utilizes and its new capabilities around the swift and secure transfer of large data volumes. Since broadband technology first rolled out in the early 2000s, the amount of data generated by wireless devices has been increasing exponentially. Today, cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML require too much data to run on older networks. 5G devices, on the other hand, are perfectly suited for applications with large data requirements. Here are some key differences between 5G and its predecessors.
Here’s a closer look at the three types of 5G networks and why businesses should consider them.
Low-band 5G operates on frequencies between 600 and 900 MHz, very near to the frequencies of TV and radio stations. While not “lightning-fast” by any means, these frequencies are still considerably faster than 4G speeds—up to 10 times in some instances—and are capable of traveling long distances and covering large areas. For users willing to sacrifice speed for reach, low-band 5G is a great option.
While faster than low band, mid-band 5G still isn’t capable of reaching the speeds required by cutting-edge applications like AI, ML and IoT. Mid-band 5G operates on frequencies ranging from 1 to 6 GHz, which gives it more capacity to move bigger volumes of data, but not over a large area. One important consideration for enterprises seeking to leverage mid-band 5G networks is the fact that buildings and other solid structures can interfere with connectivity, especially at the higher end of its bandwidth.
High-band 5G can’t travel very far but is capable of delivering the lightning-fast speeds that 5G’s most exciting applications demand. High-band 5G sets the gold standard for many transformative technologies, such as autonomous vehicles, robotics and smarter cities. Much of this vaunted speed and performance is due to 5G’s millimeter waves (mmWave) technology, a particular spectrum between 30 and 300 GHz.
In addition to its speed, 5G technology is safer and more reliable than previous generations of wireless networks, enabling new features and benefits that enterprises of all kinds should consider.
Because of its speed, latency requirements and reliability, 5G is fast becoming one of the most talked-about enabler technologies available today. From driverless cars to smart energy grids to remote operating rooms, here are some of the most exciting developments 5G is making possible:
