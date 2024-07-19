5G technology isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution that can enable digital transformation at the touch of a button. There are three kinds of 5G, each with its own specific use cases and capabilities, that business leaders need to understand.

5G wireless is broken down into three types—low, mid and high band—named for the spectrum of radio frequencies they support.

Low-band 5G transmits data on frequencies between 600 and 900 MHz

Mid-band 5G transmits between 1 and 6 GHz

High-band 5G transmits from 24 to 47 GHz.

All major North American carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and Google (and most carriers worldwide) offer all three bands. Before we get into the capabilities each band offers, let’s take a closer look at 5G technology itself, how it works and why enterprises everywhere are interested in its potential.