5G network rollout using DevOps: Myth or reality?

The deployment of Telecommunication Network Functions had always been a largely manual process until the advent of 5th Generation Technology (5G (link resides outside ibm.com)). 5G requires that network functions be moved from a monolithic architecture toward modularized and containerized patterns. This opened up the possibility of introducing DevOps-based deployment principles (which are well-established and adopted in the IT world) to the network domain.

Even after the containerization of 5G network functions, they are still quite different from traditional IT applications because of strict requirements on the underlying infrastructure. This includes specialized accelerators (SRIOV (link resides outside ibm.com)/DPDK (link resides outside ibm.com)) and network plugins (Multus (link resides outside ibm.com)) to provide the required performance to handle mission-critical, real-time traffic. This requires a careful, segregated network deployment process into various “functional layers” of DevOps functionality that, when executed in the correct order, provides a complete automated deployment that aligns closely with the IT DevOps capabilities.

This post provides a view of how these layers should be managed and implemented across different teams.