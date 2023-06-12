5G network rollout using DevOps: Myth or reality?

The deployment of Telecommunication Network Functions had always been a largely manual process until the advent of 5th Generation Technology (5G (link resides outside ibm.com)). 5G requires that network functions be moved from a monolithic architecture toward modularized and containerized patterns. This opened up the possibility of introducing DevOps-based deployment principles (which are well-established and adopted in the IT world) to the network domain.
Even after the containerization of 5G network functions, they are still quite different from traditional IT applications because of strict requirements on the underlying infrastructure. This includes specialized accelerators (SRIOV (link resides outside ibm.com)/DPDK (link resides outside ibm.com)) and network plugins (Multus (link resides outside ibm.com)) to provide the required performance to handle mission-critical, real-time traffic. This requires a careful, segregated network deployment process into various “functional layers” of DevOps functionality that, when executed in the correct order, provides a complete automated deployment that aligns closely with the IT DevOps capabilities.
This post provides a view of how these layers should be managed and implemented across different teams.
5G rollout is associated with the below requirements that make it mandatory to brutally automate the deployment and management process (as opposed to the traditional manual processes in earlier technologies such as 4G):
All the above factors require an extremely automated process that can deploy/re-deploy/place/terminate/test 5G network functions on demand. This cannot be achieved with the traditional way of manually deploying and managing network functions.
There are four “layers” that must be designed with DevOps processes in mind:
Each of the above layers has its own implementation of DevOps toolchains, with a reference provided in the diagram above. Layer 1 and 2 can be further enhanced with a GitOps (link resides outside ibm.com) -based architecture for lights-out management of the application.
It is very important that there is a well-defined framework with the scope, dependencies, and ownership of each layer. The following table is our view on how it should be managed:
As you can see, there are dependencies between these pipelines. To make this end-to-end process work efficiently across multiple layers, you need an intent-based orchestration solution that can manage dependencies between various pipelines and perform supported activities in the surrounding CSP ecosystem, such as Slice Inventory and Catalog.
|Pipeline
|Infrastructure
|Application
|Configuration
|Testing
|Scope
(Functionality to automate)
|VPC, subnets, EKS cluster, security groups, routes
|CNF installation, CNF upgrades
|CSP slice templates, CSP RFS templates, releases and bug fixes
|Release testing, regression testing
|Phase
(Applicable network function lifecycle phase)
|Day 1 (infrastructure setup)
|Day 0 (CNF installation), Day 1 (CNF setup)
|Day 2+, on-demand
|Day 2+, on-demand
|Owner
(Who owns development and maintenance of pipeline?)
|IBM/cloud vendor
|IBM/SI
|IBM/SI
|IBM/SI
|Source control
(Place where source artifacts are stored. Any change triggers the pipeline, depending on the use case)
|Vendor detailed design
|ECR repo (images), Helm package
|Code commit (custom code)
|Code commit (test data)
|Target integration (How the pipeline will interact during the execution process)
|IaaC (e.g., Terraform), AWS APIs
|Helm-based
|RestConf/APIs
|RestConf/APIs
|Dependency between pipelines
|None
|Infrastructure pipeline completed
|Base CNF installed
|Base CNF installed, release deployed
|Promotion of different environments
|Dev, Test/Pre-prod, Prod
|Dev, Test/Pre-prod, Prod
|Dev, Test/Pre-prod, Prod
|Dev, Test/Pre-prod, Prod
This post provides a framework and approach that, when orchestrated correctly, enables a completely automated DevOps-/GitOps-style deployment of 5G network functions.
In our experience, the deciding factor in the success of such a framework is the selection of a partner with experience and a proven orchestration solution.
Take a look at IBM’s 5G intent-based orchestrator — a part of the IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation
Learn more about telecommunications solutions from IBM