AI, Robot: A year in review

As 2024 comes to a close, the robotics industry is still a long way from the all-in-one C-3PO droid of sci-fi daydreams. But thanks to AI, a robot can now put a T-shirt on a coat hanger—a seemingly simple task that shows just how far robotics research has come.

Researchers aren’t the only ones excited about these sorts of AI-driven robotics breakthroughs—investors are, too. Robotics startups are on track to raise nearly USD 7.5 billion by the end of 2024. And humanoid robots alone could become a USD 7 trillion market by 2050.

We spoke with Jose Favilla, global leader for Industry 4.0 at IBM, about the biggest trends in robotics this year—and what to look out for in 2025.