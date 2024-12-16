Tech giants are hiring "AI welfare" specialists to tackle an increasingly surreal question: Are super-smart computers capable of suffering?

The new roles, which are popping up at firms like Google and Microsoft, sound like something out of science fiction. But as AI systems grow more sophisticated, some researchers aren't taking chances with what they see as the next frontier of digital ethics.

Anthropic, a leading AI development company, recently made waves in the tech community by hiring researcher Kyle Fish as its first AI welfare researcher. As part of the company's alignment science team, Fish's role focuses on creating frameworks for how organizations should treat AI systems ethically.

Before joining Anthropic, Fish co-authored a report examining these issues. "To be clear, our argument is not that AI systems definitely are—or will be—conscious, robustly agentic, or otherwise morally significant," the report states. Instead, the paper emphasizes the importance of preparing for various possibilities.

Fish’s report ties into the idea of artificial general intelligence (AGI) a goal of AI reaching human-level abilities—thinking, learning and even potentially feeling. OpenAI’s search for an “AI Welfare Specialist” signals a growing concern: if AI ever becomes conscious, how should we treat it?

However, IBM Consulting VP Brent Smolinski expresses skepticism about the need for AI welfare considerations at this stage.

"There's no evidence that AI is anywhere close to experiencing anything resembling consciousness," Smolinski says. "We may not even be approaching this capability with our current technological direction."

Smolinski highlights fundamental differences between human and artificial intelligence to support his position. While humans can learn language from relatively limited exposure, current AI systems require vast amounts of data—essentially the entire internet—to achieve similar capabilities. This disparity, he suggests, reveals how far current AI systems are from genuine consciousness.

The discussion centers on a question that has long challenged philosophers and computer scientists alike: what defines consciousness? Smolinski points to philosophical perspectives that define consciousness as the ability to independently affect oneself and the surrounding world. Current AI systems, he notes, operate purely by reacting to external inputs, rather than through independent agency.