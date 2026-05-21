IBM expands AI security push as cyberattacks accelerate

IBM will expand its AI cybersecurity efforts as security executives warned that frontier AI models have sharply accelerated the pace at which attackers can identify and exploit software vulnerabilities.

The company has joined Project Glasswing, a security initiative with Anthropic and other technology firms focused on protecting critical software infrastructure. IBM also expanded its broader AI security efforts this week, including new tools designed to automate vulnerability detection and response.

“Through this work, we’ve been hardening our own products, contributing fixes back to open source, and sharing findings and best practices with other participants,” Jamie Thomas, Chief Client Innovation Officer and Enterprise Security Executive at IBM, wrote in a blog post. “This reflects a broader, sustained approach to building resilience against rapidly evolving AI-driven threats.”

Project Glasswing brings together AI companies, software makers and cybersecurity firms to find vulnerabilities in widely used software before attackers do. The group shares research, coordinates fixes and helps push security patches into open-source projects used across the tech industry.