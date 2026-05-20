Putting frontier AI to work to strengthen defenses

As AI accelerates cyberattacks, the biggest risk for enterprises is no longer whether vulnerabilities will be found, but how quickly organizations can respond.
Frontier models are shrinking attacks that once took weeks into days or hours, while most security teams continue to operate through layers of manual reviews and approvals.
Closing that growing gap requires technology and ecosystem collaboration. That’s one reason IBM has been participating in Project Glasswing, an industry effort to protect critical software from AI-driven threats.
Through this work, we’ve been hardening our own products, contributing fixes back to open source, and sharing findings and best practices with other participants. This reflects a broader, sustained approach to building resilience against rapidly evolving AI-driven threats.
As attackers increasingly use AI to speed up and scale cyberattacks, security teams are beginning to deploy frontier models of their own. One example is Claude’s Mythos Preview, a security-focused version of Claude designed to help identify and analyze software vulnerabilities.
IBM takes a multi-model approach to security—evaluating and deploying a mix of both traditional and AI-enabled tools based on their effectiveness, governance and risk controls. We’ve applied AI models, including frontier models such as Claude’s Mythos Preview to these capabilities across our defenses. For example:
IBM’s approach still centers on core principles such as centralized governance, coordinated PSIRT processes, automated testing, engineering oversight and risk-based remediation. But we’re now weaving AI into each of those areas to keep pace with the ever-evolving threat landscape.
As AI accelerates the pace and sophistication of cyberattacks, foundational security practices are even more critical.
Here’s how organizations can get started.
We will continue sharing findings, fixes and best practices with the open-source community and the broader ecosystem to help strengthen collective defenses against rapidly evolving threats.
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