Putting frontier AI to work to strengthen defenses

As AI accelerates cyberattacks, the biggest risk for enterprises is no longer whether vulnerabilities will be found, but how quickly organizations can respond.

Frontier models are shrinking attacks that once took weeks into days or hours, while most security teams continue to operate through layers of manual reviews and approvals.

Closing that growing gap requires technology and ecosystem collaboration. That’s one reason IBM has been participating in Project Glasswing, an industry effort to protect critical software from AI-driven threats.

Through this work, we’ve been hardening our own products, contributing fixes back to open source, and sharing findings and best practices with other participants. This reflects a broader, sustained approach to building resilience against rapidly evolving AI-driven threats.