Attackers are increasingly weaponizing frontier models to accelerate the entire attack lifecycle, with current and emerging models reducing the time and expertise needed to start disruptive attacks. As offensive capabilities become more automated and agentic, organizations will need security programs that are equally autonomous, coordinated and continuous.

IBM Autonomous Security is a multi‑agent–powered service that delivers machine‑speed intelligence, decision‑making and response. By orchestrating interoperable digital workers across governance, risk, identity and threat operations, it will rearchitect how security programs operate as threats become more automated, adaptive and AI-driven.

IBM Autonomous Security continuously analyzes exposures and runtime environments, enforcing policy and coordinating detection and containment with minimal human intervention. This process results in shortened exposure windows, faster containment of accelerated attacks and continuous insights into governance and risk systems for security and compliance posture.