Confront agentic-powered cybersecurity attacks, at scale
Attackers are increasingly weaponizing frontier models to accelerate the entire attack lifecycle, with current and emerging models reducing the time and expertise needed to start disruptive attacks. As offensive capabilities become more automated and agentic, organizations will need security programs that are equally autonomous, coordinated and continuous.
IBM Autonomous Security is a multi‑agent–powered service that delivers machine‑speed intelligence, decision‑making and response. By orchestrating interoperable digital workers across governance, risk, identity and threat operations, it will rearchitect how security programs operate as threats become more automated, adaptive and AI-driven.
IBM Autonomous Security continuously analyzes exposures and runtime environments, enforcing policy and coordinating detection and containment with minimal human intervention. This process results in shortened exposure windows, faster containment of accelerated attacks and continuous insights into governance and risk systems for security and compliance posture.
ARGO is an AI‑powered digital worker that autonomously assesses and transforms organizations by orchestrating real‑time cyber risk management and regulatory compliance. Through intelligent automation and adaptive governance, ARGO aligns cyber risk exposure with business objectives and enforces remediation through Continuous Controls Management. The result is an end‑to‑end cybersecurity governance program that proactively runs cyber strategy, reduces risk exposure and strengthens organizational resilience.
ADA uses AI digital workers to continuously secure applications, identities, data, networks and cloud environments. This tool replaces manual checks with always‑on monitoring, automated policy enforcement and rapid remediation across existing IT and security tools. ADA self‑adjusts security foundations to strengthen defenses, support compliance and reduce operational risk without adding burden to security teams.
ATOM is an agentic AI system that goes beyond individual AI agents to create autonomous security operations. The automation works by orchestrating multiple agents to interact and collaborate with each other across the entire threat lifecycle. It automates threat hunting, accelerates threat detection, creates and runs investigation plans and performs remediation steps. ATOM does the orchestrating so security teams can focus on high-risk threats rather than false positives or low-risk threats.
Conventional security models are failing as AI rapidly reshapes the enterprise, introducing new attack surfaces. A study in partnership with Palo Alto Networks.
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