IBM Autonomous Security

Confront agentic-powered cybersecurity attacks, at scale

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Proactive defense through AI‑driven autonomous operations

Attackers are increasingly weaponizing frontier models to accelerate the entire attack lifecycle, with current and emerging models reducing the time and expertise needed to start disruptive attacks. As offensive capabilities become more automated and agentic, organizations will need security programs that are equally autonomous, coordinated and continuous.

IBM Autonomous Security is a multi‑agent–powered service that delivers machine‑speed intelligence, decision‑making and response. By orchestrating interoperable digital workers across governance, risk, identity and threat operations, it will rearchitect how security programs operate as threats become more automated, adaptive and AI-driven.

IBM Autonomous Security continuously analyzes exposures and runtime environments, enforcing policy and coordinating detection and containment with minimal human intervention. This process results in shortened exposure windows, faster containment of accelerated attacks and continuous insights into governance and risk systems for security and compliance posture.
Capabilities
Autonomous Risk Governance Orchestrator (ARGO)

ARGO is an AI‑powered digital worker that autonomously assesses and transforms organizations by orchestrating real‑time cyber risk management and regulatory compliance. Through intelligent automation and adaptive governance, ARGO aligns cyber risk exposure with business objectives and enforces remediation through Continuous Controls Management. The result is an end‑to‑end cybersecurity governance program that proactively runs cyber strategy, reduces risk exposure and strengthens organizational resilience.

 Learn more about ARGO
Autonomous Defense Agents (ADA)

ADA uses AI digital workers to continuously secure applications, identities, data, networks and cloud environments. This tool replaces manual checks with always‑on monitoring, automated policy enforcement and rapid remediation across existing IT and security tools. ADA self‑adjusts security foundations to strengthen defenses, support compliance and reduce operational risk without adding burden to security teams.

 Learn more about ADA
Autonomous Threat Operations Machine (ATOM)

ATOM is an agentic AI system that goes beyond individual AI agents to create autonomous security operations. The automation works by orchestrating multiple agents to interact and collaborate with each other across the entire threat lifecycle. It automates threat hunting, accelerates threat detection, creates and runs investigation plans and performs remediation steps. ATOM does the orchestrating so security teams can focus on high-risk threats rather than false positives or low-risk threats.

 Learn more about ATOM

Meet our experts

Headshot of Srinivas Tummalapenta expert for CyberDefend page
Distinguished Engineer, CTO, Cybersecurity Services
Headshot of Dave McGinnis expert for Cybersecurity page.
Global Partner, Cyberthreat Management
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Global Offering Leader, CyberDefend
Headshot of Fabio Campos expert for Cybersecurity page.
Global Offering Leader, Cyber Strategy & Risk

Insights

Purple cube with security icons on top
Elusive threats, elastic defense: Securing AI at scale

Conventional security models are failing as AI rapidly reshapes the enterprise, introducing new attack surfaces. A study in partnership with Palo Alto Networks.
Keyboard close up with screen showing possible security breaches
Navigating the future of cybersecurity

Discover why crypto agility has become an immediate priority for enterprises navigating AI adoption and the approaching post-quantum era.
Threat Intelligence report cover graphic
X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index 2026

Understand how threat actors are waging attacks and how to proactively protect your organization.
Security event live photo of participants
The art of the possible for enterprise security protection

IBM's Associate Partner of Security Services, John Velisaris, chats with hosts from the Richmond Advisory Group.
Top report original graphic of colored cube
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

Attackers are targeting AI and 97% of organizations that had an AI-related data breach lacked proper access controls.
Top report original graphic of colored cube
Building the cyber risk intelligence layer: From AI models to actionable security

Discover how cybersecurity is shifting from fragmented data gathering to a consolidated, enterprise‑wide cyber risk intelligence layer.
Cyber risk specialists discussing in an office
From risk data to business decisions: Enabling autonomous cyber risk programs

Explore how autonomous security continuously measures cyber risk and prioritizes remediation to connect security operations to business outcomes.

Related services

CyberDefend

IBM CyberDefend® secures AI, transforms cryptography and strengthens IdOps, AppSec and cloud environments.

 Cyber strategy and risk

IBM's GRC services centralizes key cybersecurity and organizational data points across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

 Cyberthreat management

IBM TDR services, inclusive of MDR services, helps enterprises protect existing investments and enhance them with AI.
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