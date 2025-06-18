Unlocking mainframe expertise with AI

Mainframe systems aren't going anywhere, but the expertise to maintain them is becoming harder to find. Mainframes power almost 70% of the world’s production IT workloads, spanning 28 industries across more than 70 countries. Yet the specialized knowledge needed to optimize their performance is increasingly scarce.

As veteran mainframe professionals retire, a growing knowledge gap is forming. While modern computer science curricula tend to emphasize languages like Java and Python—which are now supported on mainframe platforms like IBM Z—the real challenge lies deeper.

The skills shortage centers on understanding mainframe-specific terminology, core concepts and complex subsystems that differ from the ones found in cloud and distributed environments. Yet enterprise training budgets often prioritize these architectures over mainframe concepts and designs.

The result? A widening divide between ongoing mainframe reliance and the shrinking pool of professionals who have command over the unique operational environment of mainframe systems like IBM Z®. For business leaders, this shortfall threatens both operational continuity and the capacity for innovation.