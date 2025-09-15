In the world of cybersecurity, how we say something matters as much as—maybe even more than—what we say.

A thought experiment to illustrate this point:

You are the CEO of one of the largest fuel pipelines in the country. You’ve been called into a threat intelligence briefing because your analysts found a couple of significant cyberthreats that might impact your organization.

Which of these two threats do you prioritize responding to?

Threat 1: “A ransomware gang has been targeting other energy companies, locking up critical data until the company pays a ransom. If this ransomware were to compromise our network, we estimate it might encrypt as much as 100 gigs of our data.”

Threat 2: “A highly disruptive malware has hit several critical infrastructure systems in the past few months, knocking core services offline. If it penetrates our network, we estimate this malware would shut down the entire pipeline for a week.”

It’s a trick question. Both threats describe the same attack: the 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, the largest cyberattack on oil infrastructure in U.S. history. Malicious hackers shut down the pipeline that carries 45% of the East Coast’s fuel and pressured the victims into paying a ransom of USD 4.4 million. (The Department of Justice did eventually recover some of that ransom.)

Notice how, despite describing the same attack, these threat reports do not feel equally urgent. Threat 1 seems bad, but threat 2 calls for an all-hands-on-deck response right away.

Threat 2 feels so much more urgent because it emphasizes the business impact of the attack, rather than the technical details. Unfortunately, threat analysts often get this backward, which contributes to a profound communications gap between cybersecurity and the business.

This gap is more than a mere inconvenience. It can leave the organization exposed to all manner of attacks.