The future of blockchain

American Banker published five questions looking at where the blockchain industry is headed. The answer to these questions, however, is much simpler than one may guess…blockchain is ready for business and government use today!

Q: What are banks waiting for?

A: Financial institutions have positioned themselves at the forefront of blockchain technology. Cost savings alone, some project, could run in the tens of billions of dollars per year. Settlement times could plunge from days to minutes, almost approaching T+0.

Q: Will regulators get on board?

A: As Jerry Cuomo (link resides outside ibm.com), Vice President, IBM Blockchain Technology, told congress during the hearing, Beyond Bitcoin: Emerging Applications for Blockchain Technology, “The potential uses for blockchain are far broader than cryptocurrency. IBM has engaged in more than 400 blockchain projects across supply chain, government, healthcare, transportation, insurance, chemicals, petroleum and more. And from those experiences, IBM has developed three key benefits: we believe that blockchain is a transformative technology that could radically change how businesses and government interact, blockchain must be open to encourage broad adoption, innovation and interoperability and blockchain is ready for business and government use today.” These remarks and following recommendations were very well received with one of Jerry’s co-presenters, Frank Yiannas (link resides outside ibm.com), being selected to become the Deputy Commissioner, Food Policy and Response for the US Food and Drug Administration.

Q: Would a US blockchain sandbox help?

A: “A sandbox can be useful,” said Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission. “But you don’t want the parents in the sandbox building the sandcastle. You usually want the kids to figure it out for themselves. It changes the creative process once you have the regulators watching you.”

Q: Are banks even necessary in a blockchain world?

A: Bitcoin mania led some to believe that banks are no longer needed for secure global money transfer. Banks, however, disagree. Research showed, in a joint report (link resides outside ibm.com) between IBM Blockchain and OMFIF, “Beyond the immediate horizon, many industry participants see significant potential for DLT to increase efficiency and reduce reconciliation costs in securities clearing and settlement. A recent joint venture between the Deutsche Bundesbank and Deutsche Borse, which developed a functional prototype of a DLT-based securities settlement platform that achieves delivery v. payment settlement of digital coins and securities, represents progress in this area.”

Q: Who’s to blame if blockchain goes bad?

A: American Banker states, “If blockchain were to replace the current financial system, developers could face the same fiduciary liability as banks do. What that duty would look like is a contentious debate within the industry. Some say it comes down to prioritizing between ‘duty of care’ and ‘duty of loyalty.’ The first is about doing no harm, but the second is about serving a customer’s best interest.”