In the face of unprecedented disruption, 74% of leaders like you agree that the traditional ways of doing business are not sustainable. Technology is at the root of much of this disruption — but in the case of blockchain, it can also be the remedy.

By automating redundant processes and sharing data among permissioned network members in a decentralized way, blockchain reduces traditional friction between systems and unlocks the value long trapped inside hardened organizational silos.

The result is newfound trust and transparency across the food supply, supply chains, financial services, energy, identity and much more. And in the public sector, IBM is working with entities at all levels to prove blockchain’s value in leading the digital transformation of government.