Streamlining financial netting with blockchain



A process that is ripe for digitization and automation is financial netting, a way of consolidating or reconciling multiple payments between two or more parties to create a single amount due to each participant. It simplifies doing business and reduces risk.

Banks do it. Securities, currency and other markets do it. Service providers, central exchanges and clearinghouses do it on behalf of these organizations. Netting can also be used in virtually any kind of inter-company transaction, from reconciling AP/AR between two companies to resolving bankruptcy claims.

First, the 101 on netting (link resides outside ibm.com), which is most easily explained with an example. Party A is due to receive USD 75,000 from Party B. At the same time, Party B is due to receive USD 30,000 from Party A. Instead of Party B paying USD 75,000 to Party A and Party A paying USD 30,000 to Party B in two separate transactions (called gross settlement), the payments can be netted. That way Party A owes nothing, and Party B pays Party A USD 45,000.

Within an organization, standard business software can typically handle netting for things like transfers between business units or divisions. But between two businesses, banks, or traders, for example, and especially between multiple parties, the netting process is more complex.