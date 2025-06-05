Blockchain for supply chain solutions

Resolve issues faster. Build trust and stronger relationships. Businesses are strengthening supply chain networks with IBM Blockchain
Resilient, transparent, and trusted supply chains

Supply chain data is not always visible, available or trusted. IBM Blockchain helps supply chain partners share trusted data through permissioned blockchain solutions.

In times of disruption, this matters more than ever. Businesses and consumers want brands to guarantee product authenticity, while supply chain participants demand responsible sourcing and better visibility to minimize disputes.

Blockchain for supply chain solutions help supply chain leaders use data to handle the disruptions of today and build resiliency for the future.
Benefits
Increased supply chain transparency

Supply chain networks can be limited by one-up/one-down visibility. Through distributed ledger technology that provides a shared, single version of the truth, blockchain applications for your supply chain give permissioned participants greater visibility across all supply chain activities.
Build a resilient supply chain

One unexpected event can cause a cascading array of supply chain disruptions. Blockchain-based supply chain solutions use smart contracts that automatically trigger when pre-defined business conditions are met. This gives near real-time visibility into operations, and the ability to take action earlier should there be an exception.
Streamlined supplier onboarding

New supplier and provider onboarding is a time-consuming, manual experience for both buyers and sellers in a supply chain. IBM Blockchain supply chain solutions can speed this process through an immutable record of new vendor details that business network participants can trust.
Solutions
IBM Supply Chain Intelligence Suite
Apply the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and the speed of automation to improve supply chain management, resiliency and sustainability.
Order Management System
A smart, intuitive order and inventory management application suite that can grow with your business needs.
Supply chain transparency: Greater efficiency based on mutual trust
Build on the foundation of leading decentralized networks to create your own blockchain ecosystem to share data with trusted supply chain partners using IBM Blockchain Transparent Supply. Transact faster with an immutable, shared ledger that gives you end-to-end and real-time visibility.
Blockchain for food: Creating a smarter and safer food system
To help increase food safety and freshness – and unlock food supply chain efficiencies – IBM Food Trust™ is bringing together a diverse group of growers, distributors and retailers. Their collaboration is delivering real business results and boosting confidence in world’s food products and their supply.
Supplier management: Digital identity verification for procurement
To help accelerate supplier onboarding and lifecycle management, Trust Your Supplier creates a trusted, digital supply chain identity for suppliers that can be used to begin relationships with multiple buyers. This helps them avoid redundant submission of the same information, optimize and reduce the time to first transaction.

Blockchain consulting and services

You need more than a great idea to achieve blockchain success. Learn how you can tap into outcome-driven network design principles to enable transformation of global supply chains.
Blockchain for supply chain case studies Driving auto supply chains forward with blockchain

Renault Group has moved its supply chain documentation to blockchain — and invited the rest of the auto industry to join in. The distributed ledger technology makes it possible to share and track information across various users.

 See Renault ensure compliance across supply chains (03:09) Read how Renault is streamlining documentation Increasing trust in retailer-supplier relationships

The Home Depot’s use of blockchain technology is increasing visibility into the supply chain, leading to faster vendor dispute resolutions, stronger relationships with suppliers, and more time for innovation.

 See how The Home Depot builds trust (02:57) Read interview with The Home Depot Visibility and traceability in the oil and gas industry

Unexpected events often throw supply chains into turmoil. The Vertrax Blockchain provides new transparency to oil and gas supply chain participants so they can respond to demand spikes due to severe weather and other unforeseen events — all in the computing environments of their choice.

 Read about multi-cloud blockchain Advancing global trade with blockchain

To succeed in the global marketplace during the Covid-19 crisis, organizations need to know when and how to share data. In this report from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), you will learn about the benefits blockchain brings to global trade by supplying trusted data across interconnected networks.

 Read the IBV report Counterfeit prevention in pharmaceuticals

In some countries, counterfeit pharmaceuticals account for 70% of all drugs in the supply chain. A recent pilot by KPMG, Merck, Walmart and IBM using blockchain injects new trust into the system by reducing the time it takes to trace prescription drugs from 16 weeks to just two seconds.

 Read the FDA report Modernizing seaport logistics

IBM joined forces with the Valencia Port Foundation to modernize the port’s business processes by creating transparent, verifiable and trusted data sharing across the port’s ecosystem. 

Resources

Build smarter supply chains

Built to be resilient, smarter supply chain processes adapt when facing disruptions. They can scale to meet new demands as customer needs change. They are more reliable and designed to build trust between you and your customers.
The benefits of blockchain in action

Enjoy these ten stories of how our clients are revolutionizing their organizations, traditional supply chains and customer experiences by using IBM blockchain.
What is supply chain management?

Supply chains generate big data. The better you understand that data, the better your supply chain will operate. Explore insights from IBM supply chain industry experts, the full range of IBM Sterling Supply Chain applications and more.
Next steps
Blockchain consulting and services

Leverage industry leading expertise and find a shorter path to innovation.  Benefit from joining established networks or build and scale your own along side experts.

