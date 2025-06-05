Supply chain data is not always visible, available or trusted. IBM Blockchain helps supply chain partners share trusted data through permissioned blockchain solutions.
In times of disruption, this matters more than ever. Businesses and consumers want brands to guarantee product authenticity, while supply chain participants demand responsible sourcing and better visibility to minimize disputes.
Blockchain for supply chain solutions help supply chain leaders use data to handle the disruptions of today and build resiliency for the future.
Supply chain networks can be limited by one-up/one-down visibility. Through distributed ledger technology that provides a shared, single version of the truth, blockchain applications for your supply chain give permissioned participants greater visibility across all supply chain activities.
One unexpected event can cause a cascading array of supply chain disruptions. Blockchain-based supply chain solutions use smart contracts that automatically trigger when pre-defined business conditions are met. This gives near real-time visibility into operations, and the ability to take action earlier should there be an exception.
New supplier and provider onboarding is a time-consuming, manual experience for both buyers and sellers in a supply chain. IBM Blockchain supply chain solutions can speed this process through an immutable record of new vendor details that business network participants can trust.
Renault Group has moved its supply chain documentation to blockchain — and invited the rest of the auto industry to join in. The distributed ledger technology makes it possible to share and track information across various users.
The Home Depot’s use of blockchain technology is increasing visibility into the supply chain, leading to faster vendor dispute resolutions, stronger relationships with suppliers, and more time for innovation.
Unexpected events often throw supply chains into turmoil. The Vertrax Blockchain provides new transparency to oil and gas supply chain participants so they can respond to demand spikes due to severe weather and other unforeseen events — all in the computing environments of their choice.
To succeed in the global marketplace during the Covid-19 crisis, organizations need to know when and how to share data. In this report from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), you will learn about the benefits blockchain brings to global trade by supplying trusted data across interconnected networks.
In some countries, counterfeit pharmaceuticals account for 70% of all drugs in the supply chain. A recent pilot by KPMG, Merck, Walmart and IBM using blockchain injects new trust into the system by reducing the time it takes to trace prescription drugs from 16 weeks to just two seconds.
IBM joined forces with the Valencia Port Foundation to modernize the port’s business processes by creating transparent, verifiable and trusted data sharing across the port’s ecosystem.
Built to be resilient, smarter supply chain processes adapt when facing disruptions. They can scale to meet new demands as customer needs change. They are more reliable and designed to build trust between you and your customers.
Enjoy these ten stories of how our clients are revolutionizing their organizations, traditional supply chains and customer experiences by using IBM blockchain.
