How can sentiment analysis be used to improve customer experience?

The step-by-step process varies from one organization to another but the general outline of the process can be applied to most organizations seeking to better understand their customer and make data-backed improvements to their brand.

Step 1: Gather customer data



The first step to a sentiment analysis is collecting the data that will fuel the analysis. This data can be collected from a range of different sources depending on the organization.

Customer interviews or focus groups: These insights can be through written customer interviews done online or over the phone. Or a select focus group that was created specifically to understand customer sentiment about a product.

Emails or online reviews: Sentiment analysis tools can help collect email correspondence with customers and categorize them into their proper placement.

Social media monitoring: Sentiment analysis can be used to understand and monitor customer comments made on social media platforms.

Feedback on review sites: Some users might go to specific product review websites to offer their experience and feedback.

Customer support tickets: Sentiment analysis can be used to separate and analyze customer support tickets opened by customer service staff and decipher if the issue was resolved or left open.

Interactions with customer-facing teams, like sales or support: The sentiment analysis can also discern if a customer interacted directly with a customer support team person or if they went through an automated channel.

With data from multiple channels, the sentiment analysis can be more complete and give the organization a broader understanding of how a customer feels. The data collected at this stage is highly important as it is the foundation of the sentiment analysis process and will be what an organization will base decisions off of when it comes time to do so.

Step 2: Identify positive and negative sentiment patterns



Once the data has been collected the next step is identifying the positive and negative sentiments customers are having with the product or service. This can be done in several ways, the most common being to look at quantitative survey responses, such as net promoter score (NPS) and customer satisfaction score (CSAT) surveys.

Qualitative responses are a bit more difficult and require organizations to go through responses manually, but advances in technology have helped to automate this process. AI-powered feedback analysis that can pick up customer sentiment automatically is also gaining in popularity.

Step 3: Gain actionable insights



Once an organization has identified the positive and negative customer sentiments, its time to gather actionable insights to improve the overall customer experience. An example might be customer feedback analysis which shows that customers are unsatisfied during the onboarding stage, characterizing it as ‘overwhelming.’

Which would mean an overhaul to the onboarding process and a detailed break down of the current system in place. Other areas of analysis can also provide valuable insights into customer issues and negative experiences.

Step 4: Take insights and make improvements



Now it’s time to implement strategies to address these areas of improvement. Let’s use the example of an ‘overwhelming’ onboarding process. The organization would start by analyzing user behavior and support ticket analysis to get to the root cause of confusion.

A potential scenario is that many users aren’t completing the onboarding checklist. But with the help of sentiment analysis the organization finds customers are dropping off at one particular step. A way to improve the process is creating an interactive walkthrough that guides users through the task. Another option is a video tutorial with step-by-step guidance that gives better support interactions.

Step 5: Analyze and measure the impact

In this final step, organizations look at if the strategies implemented are making the wanted impact on their customers. The best way to do this is to measure performance and continuing to analyze sentiment insights. Organizations will likely need to couple sentiment analyses with further analytics data for accuracy.

Once those strategies are measured, organizations can evaluate the impact of them through monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs) and continuing to monitor customer sentiment analysis.