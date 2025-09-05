8 minutes
The designations Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) and DNS (Domain Name System) refer to protocols governing networks.
Despite its similarities, each performs specific functions. DNS converts human-readable domain names into numerical computer IP addresses. Meanwhile, DHCP automates the assignment of IP addresses.
Imagine a single shipping port that welcomes all types of vehicles, whether they travel by land, sea or air. That port is roughly like a computer network, which must accommodate and converts the interoperability needs of numerous devices. No matter how complex and disparate, those devices can fulfill their mission to properly and securely transmit or receive data.
Without proper network management, in particular the effective use of network protocols, chaos can easily ensue. Even client devices connected to the same simple system (like through a small local area network (LAN)) can lose the ability to communicate and interact successfully. Soon, these issues can cause operational problems for the network, possibly even culminating in full-scale communication breakdowns.
Network protocols counter such problems through imposing order in a few different ways:
Network protocols serve various purposes. Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), for example, was designed to put automation into motion. Teams employ automation in network protocols for most of the same reasons that automation is tapped for service: increased efficiency, faster processing and fewer errors.
For starters, automation boosts efficiency by automating repetitive tasks, so automated processes can run dependably in the background, thus freeing network administrators from having to supervise those activities.
Similarly, automation has a liberating effect on processing speed. It's not shocking to learn that automated processes conducting lookups can access information at an entirely new level of velocity when compared to human counterparts searching for IP addresses. Automation’s able to achieve this result, in part, due to the use of caching. Data that’s repeatedly accessed can be retained in a cache, making it instantly accessible when again needed for future lookups.
Automation also limits the occurrence and effects of human error and human delays in information searches. In addition, automation provides other benefits, such as assisting in the cause of increased scalability and fostering load balancing.
DHCP operates with a process called DORA, based on the acronym DORA (discover, offer, request, acknowledgment). The process seeks to match client devices with DHCP servers and then assign IP addresses to those devices. To achieve this result, it engages in some general back-and-forth messaging.
DHCP work begins when a newly connected DHCP client device transmits a broadcast message that’s sent to the local network. This query, which is called a discover message, searches for active DHCP servers.
A DHCP server that receives the discover message and has an available IP address then sends the DHCP offer. The DHCP server notifies the client directly by sending a message to the client’s MAC address. A media access control (MAC) address is a preassigned, 12-digit number assigned to each physical device during its manufacture.
In addition to confirming availability, the offer also includes these features:
By this point, a DHCP offer has been made in response to the original discover message. It’s also possible (and even probable) that multiple DHCP offers have been received. If that’s the case, the client device chooses an offer—typically the first one received.
The client confirms this selection by issuing a DHCP request message that goes out to all DHCP servers. This message lets other DHCP servers know the client is accepting the proposed IP address allocation, so the offers other servers issued can be summarily retracted. Because an IP address hasn’t formally been granted, request messages are transmitted by use of broadcast addresses.
Acknowledgment serves as a final confirmation of the “transaction” that successfully occurred. This result comes from the DHCP server that the client chose through its request message.
The DHCP server transmits an acknowledgment (ACK) message that closes the transaction by restating the terms of this agreement. Specifically, the IP address and any other relevant details, such as the lease period.
The client configures its interface with the newly supplied details, and the IP address goes “live” and becomes a dynamic IP address. Now the client device can operate fully and interact capably within the DHCP network.
The other protocol that we’re primarily examining in this article is the DNS (Domain Name System). Domain names are easy-to-remember website addresses that represent popularly known internet destinations (for example, ibm.com).
Domain names are built from two components:
Every DNS query (or DNS request) follows the same process to resolve IP addresses. When a user enters a URL, the computer queries DNS servers step by step to find the necessary information and resource records. The process ends when the authoritative DNS server for that domain provides the final answer.
If you investigate the topic of domain name systems, you encounter the "phone book analogy,” which equates how DNS works with the functions of telephone directories. The only problem is that not everyone might understand this reference.
Many modern users of cell phones have not searched for phone listings with a traditional phone book, instead relying on online listings or digital assistants (like Apple’s Siri).
Dated or not, the phone book analogy still works because it nicely captures the core functions at work. And people looking at online directories are still performing the same action—they’re using an electronic form of phone book to run lookups.
IP address management now performs the administrative chore work connected with handling IP addresses and the hostnames that might be associated with them. DNS specializes in solving complex name resolution issues that can occur and might otherwise require later troubleshooting.
One key way that DNS works is by ramping up internet speed with DNS caches, which store previously accessed domain names, along with the IP addresses associated with them. This approach is used to reduce the need for repeated lookups of the same information. These DNS records are stored in different DNS caches, and they help locate IP addresses more easily and quickly.
In contrast to the normal, automated method of network configuration supported by DHCP, DNS provides a means for manual configuration that bypasses network intervention completely. This method can be useful if an individual or organization would prefer to use alternative DNS servers to get customized performance or enhanced privacy.
Although we’ve focused on two of the most used network protocols, others also deserve mention:
