Navigating the digital wave: Understanding DORA and the role of confidential computing

Confidential computing and data encryption have an important role in achieving total data privacy assurance, protecting data when in use, in memory, extending such protection also regarding systems and cloud administrators, who will continue to manage the infrastructure, without having access to the data.

We can see this emphasized also within DORA, in the RTS (Regulatory Technical Standards), outlined for the public consultation (1, link resides outside ibm.com), under Article 6, focusing on encryption and cryptographic controls, and Article 7, which addresses cryptographic key management.

According to Article 6 of the RTS, data encryption is deemed essential throughout the entire data lifecycle, covering data at rest, in transit, and in use. This aligns seamlessly with the notion that achieving total data privacy, as mandated by DORA, requires a comprehensive approach to encryption, ensuring that sensitive information is protected at every stage of its existence.

Furthermore, the RTS Article 6 highlights the necessity for all networked traffic, both internal and external, to be encrypted. This requirement reinforces the idea that a secure and encrypted communication channel is paramount, resonating with the need for a robust and interlinked chain of trust from hardware to solution, as mentioned in the original text.

Article 7 of the RTS delves into cryptographic key management, emphasizing the importance of lifecycle management for cryptographic keys. This aligns with the concept that the technology components enabling confidential computing must form an interlinking chain of trust. By ensuring the immutability and authentication of the trusted execution environment, financial institutions can answer to DORA regulatory expectations outlined in Article 7.

In conclusion, the principles of confidential computing and cryptography, as articulated in the original text, find resonance in the specific requirements that are laid out in the RTS. Adhering to these regulatory standards not only ensures compliance with DORA but also establishes a robust framework for safeguarding sensitive financial data through encryption and effective key management practices.